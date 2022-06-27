Monday, Jun 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Kannada Superstar Kiccha Sudeep Receives A Vintage Gift From Kapil Dev

Kiccha Sudeep is in awe after receiving a valuable gift from his inspiration, Kapil Dev.

Kannada Superstar Kiccha Sudeep Receives A Vintage Gift From Kapil Dev
Sudeep and Kapil Dev Wikipedia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jun 2022 1:26 pm

Former India cricket team captain Kapil Dev has given Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep a timeless present -- a vintage bat.

The most recent news is that Sudeep, who is a huge fan of Dev, got a surprise gift from the star cricketer. The vintage bat had signatures of all the team members who won the World Cup for the country in 1983.

The excited Sudeep took to Twitter and wrote,

As one may remember, Kiccha Sudeep published '83' in Kannada in Karnataka.

On the work front, Sandalwood star actor Kiccha Sudeep is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, 'Vikrant Rona'.

Directed by Anup Bhandari, the movie's trailer, which was released three days ago, received a tremendous response.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kapil Dev Kannada Actor Sudeep Cricket Kapil Dev Vikrant Rona Anup Bhandari Upcoming Movie New Release Kiccha Sudeep
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Telugu Flick 'Sita Ramam' Has Dulquer Salmaan As Lonely Soldier On Border, Teaser Out

Telugu Flick 'Sita Ramam' Has Dulquer Salmaan As Lonely Soldier On Border, Teaser Out

Chhattisgarh: Two Girls Killed, 20 Injured In Road Accident

Chhattisgarh: Two Girls Killed, 20 Injured In Road Accident