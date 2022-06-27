Kannada Superstar Kiccha Sudeep Receives A Vintage Gift From Kapil Dev

Former India cricket team captain Kapil Dev has given Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep a timeless present -- a vintage bat.

The most recent news is that Sudeep, who is a huge fan of Dev, got a surprise gift from the star cricketer. The vintage bat had signatures of all the team members who won the World Cup for the country in 1983.

The excited Sudeep took to Twitter and wrote,

Wohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh🥳🥳...

What a Sunday .. thank uuuu @therealkapildev sirrrrr for this hugeeeeeee surprise I'm waking th to.

Wowwww... wasnt expecting this. This a classic piece and I'm right now feeling on top of the world. Thank you thank you ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/9z3XlMFpoQ — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) June 26, 2022

As one may remember, Kiccha Sudeep published '83' in Kannada in Karnataka.

On the work front, Sandalwood star actor Kiccha Sudeep is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, 'Vikrant Rona'.

Directed by Anup Bhandari, the movie's trailer, which was released three days ago, received a tremendous response.

[With Inputs from IANS]