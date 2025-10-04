Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Inches Towards Rs 15 Crore Mark

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer records 43% drop.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office collection day 2
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari earns over Rs 5 crore on Day 2 Photo: Dharma Productions
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari earned almost Rs 15 crore in two days

  • The collections dropped significantly on its first Friday

  • Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer locked horns with Kantara Chapter 1

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office collection Day 2: Dharma Productions' romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, had a decent start at the box office with collections of Rs 9.25 crore on its first day. On Day 2, the Shashank Khaitan directorial witnessed a drop of 43% in its collections. Sunny Sanskari hit the theatres with Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1, so it is facing tough competition with the latter.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated Rs 5.25 crore. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari's total box office collection stands at Rs 14.50 crore. It is behind Janhvi's last release Param Sundari, which collected Rs Rs 16.5 crore in two days.

Varun-Janhvi starrer recorded an overall 18.01% Hindi occupancy on Friday. The film registered 9.06% in the morning shows, which improved to 17.44% in the afternoon and 18.33% in the evening. The highest footfall was during the night shows, with occupancy increasing to 27.20%.

Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari opened to mixed reviews, while Kantara Chapter 1 received an overwhelming response. The Hindi version of the Rishab Shetty starrer is performing much better than the former.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari earns Rs 9.25 crore on Day 1 - X
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Beats Param Sundari

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Published At:
