Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office collection Day 2: Dharma Productions' romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, had a decent start at the box office with collections of Rs 9.25 crore on its first day. On Day 2, the Shashank Khaitan directorial witnessed a drop of 43% in its collections. Sunny Sanskari hit the theatres with Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1, so it is facing tough competition with the latter.