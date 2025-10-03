Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Beats Param Sundari

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor starrer earned almost Rs 10 crore on the opening day.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office collection Day 1
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari earns Rs 9.25 crore on Day 1 Photo: X
Summary
  • Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari clashed with Kantara Chapter 1 on October 2

  • Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor starrer has surpassed the opening day haul of Param Sundari

  • The rom-com earned an estimated Rs 9.25 crore

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer romantic comedy, which was released on October 2, opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences. It had a decent opening at the box office on Thursday. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has surpassed the first-day box office collection of Janhvi's last release, Param Sundari, with Sidharth Malhotra. Have a look at Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari's opening day collection here.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, Sunny Sanskari earned an estimated Rs 9.25 crore on Day 1. It had an overall 34.08% Hindi occupancy on Thursday.

Morning shows witnessed an occupancy rate of 14.77%. Afternoon and night shows had occupancy rates of 38.93% and 38.95%, respectively. Evening shows registered the highest occupancy of 43.65%.

Chennai had the maximum engagement of 58%, followed by Bengaluru (51.33%) and Kolkata (45.67%). Mumbai, NCR, and Hyderabad also had a decent occupancy rate.

Varun Dhawan on Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari's box office clash with Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 - X
Varun Dhawan Reacts To Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari's Box Office Clash With Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The film has surpassed the opening day haul of Janhvi Kapoor's previous release, Param Sundari, which earned Rs 7.25 on Day 1.

Varun-Janhvi's film will face tough competition from Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1, which earned a massive number of around Rs 60 crore pan-India. Its Hindi version has collected more than Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari teaser out - Dharma Productions
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Teaser: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Is About 'Four People, Two Heartbreakers And One Wedding'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari also starred Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf and Maniesh Paul in key roles. It has been produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Shashank Khaitan.

Published At:
Tags

