Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer romantic comedy, which was released on October 2, opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences. It had a decent opening at the box office on Thursday. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has surpassed the first-day box office collection of Janhvi's last release, Param Sundari, with Sidharth Malhotra. Have a look at Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari's opening day collection here.