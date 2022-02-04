Sunil Grover Discharged From Hospital, Greets Paparazzi As He Walks Out Of Hospital

Sunil Grover, the comedian, was his usual upbeat self when he came out of the hospital following many heart procedures. On Thursday, he was released from the Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai, where he had been hospitalised after suffering a heart attack.

Grover is seen leaving the hospital with a white tshirt and black track trousers, matched with a chequered top, in a video published on a paparazzo account. As he goes towards the automobile after being discharged from the hospital, he wears a chest band. When the comedian noticed the photographers waiting outside, he waved, gave a thumbs up sign, and made a heart sign with his hands. Before getting inside the automobile, he also said namaste to them.

Many of his fans wrote “get well soon” for the comedian in the comments section. One of his fans said, “May he gets super soon well, he is the heart of any comedy show. His performance raises the bar.” Another concerned fan remarked, “May he be okay soon ..was thinking why he was not seen last few days.”

On January 8, the 44-year-old actor-comedian was brought to Asian Heart Institute's emergency room with chest trouble. According to the hospital, Grover was diagnosed to have a "very minor heart episode (NSTEMI) as heart enzyme (teoponin T) level was elevated". He was also Covid-19 positive, they said.

A hospital statement read: “Initially he was managed with medicine by Dr Santosh Dora, senior cardiologist and Dr Vijay D’Silva director, critical care and medical affairs, to stabilise him. Subsequently, 12 days later, he underwent a coronary angiogram by Dr Dora.”

The statement added: “It showed blockages in all three major heart (coronary) arteries with 100% block in two arteries and 70-90% block in third artery. His heart function was normal and fortunately, there was no damage to heart muscle.”

The actor subsequently sought advice from Dr. Ramakanta Panda, the director of the Asian Heart Institute, who recommended bypass surgery due to a complete blockage of two arteries. "Grover underwent four bypass surgeries using both internal mammary arteries from inside his chest. He had a very uneventful postoperative recovery and was discharged on 3rd February, seven days after surgery. He has recovered well, was walking around and doing his day today activities," said the update shared by the hospital.

"Since he has received all arterial grafts using internal mammary arteries his long term results should be good and will be able to lead a normal life in the long term with proper care which should include proper diet, exercise, yoga and medicine. He is a positive person with a bright outlook to life," Dr Panda added.

Before his dispute with Kapil Sharma, Grover was most known for his appearances on 'Comedy Nights With Kapil' and 'The Kapil Sharma Show.'

He appeared in the Prime Video series 'Tandav' and the ZEE5 comedy 'Sunflower' last year.

[With Inputs From PTI]