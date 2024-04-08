'Srikanth': Rajkummar Rao Strikes A Pose With Real-Life Srikanth Bolla; Trailer Release On THIS Date

Rajkummar Rao is preparing to inspire audiences with his upcoming movie ‘Srikanth.’ The first look of the actor in the film, released a few days ago, has garnered immense appreciation and audiences can’t wait to see Rao’s versatility.
The film titled ‘Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne’ is inspired by the titular character, Srikanth Bolla, who is a visually-impaired industrialist and a successful businessman. The movie aims to shed light on his determination and perseverance.
Now recently, the actor shared a behind-the-scenes video from the movie set on his official social media accounts, captivating the hearts of netizens. The clip showcases Rao meeting Srikanth Bolla in person. Both of them are seen smiling and engaging in conversation with each other.
While sharing this heart-warming video, the actor wrote, “Behind The Scenes. Some special moments and heartfelt conversations from the sets of #Srikanth.” In the same caption, he revealed the release date of the eagerly-awaited trailer: April 9.
Take a look at it here:
Many fans took to the comments section to applaud how well Rao seems to have gotten into character. Not only fans, but fellow celebs too. Ayushmann Khurrana commented, “Wow.” Bhumi Pednekar called it “Beautiful.” Archana Puran Singh stated, “Tragically beautiful how you’re portraying it.”
Earlier, on April 5, Rao released the first-look motion poster on his Instagram handle, captioning it, “A journey that will inspire you to open your eyes! Aap sabka nazariya badalne aa raha hai #Srikanth.”
Besides Rajkummar Rao, the film, directed by Tushar Hiranandani, also stars Jyotika, Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles.
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani, ‘Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne’ is set to hit the silver screens all over India on May 10, 2024, on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.