Rajkummar Rao-Starrer 'Srikanth- Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne' To Release On May 10

Actor Rajkummar Rao will be next seen bringing the real life story of industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

The film titled ‘Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne’ has booked its release for May 10 on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

The film, directed by Tushar Hiranandani of ‘Saand Ki Aankh’, also stars Jyotika , Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar.

The movie takes the audience through the exciting and inspiring journey of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who fearlessly pursued his dreams despite visual impairment, eventually founding Bollant Industries.

Srikanth was born visually impaired, and his family was mainly dependent on farming. In 2012, he started Bollant Industries with funding from Ratan Tata. It manufactures areca-based products and provides employment to several people with disabilities.

The industry produces eco-friendly recycled Kraft paper from municipal waste or soiled paper, packaging products from recycled paper, disposable products from natural leaf and recycled paper and recycles waste plastic into usable products.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, the film has been made under the banners of T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.

