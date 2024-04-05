Watch: Rajkummar Rao Stands Out As Srikanth Bolla In FIRST LOOK Of 'Srikanth'

Actor Rajkummar Rao is playing industrialist Srikanth Bolla in ‘Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne’. The first look of Rajkummar as Srikanth Bolla has been unveiled today (April 5). The movie is all set to release on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, on May 10. The film is directed by ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ fame director, Tushar Hiranandani. Jyotika , Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar are also part of it.
For the unversed, Srikanth Bolla is visually impaired who faced all hurdles and obstacles to become a successful industrialist and later founded the Bollant Industries. In the first look motion poster of 'Srikanth', Rajkummar is seen running cheerfully towards his goal. He has shone in his character and has perfectly got into the skin of it.
''A journey that will inspire you to open your eyes! Aap sabka nazariya badalne aa raha hai #Srikanth. Releasing in cinemas on 10th May 2024,'' wrote Rajkummar sharing his first look.
From the first look, we are sure tha Rao will move and inspire the audience with his extraordinary performance in the movie.
The film was earlier known as ‘SRI‘ but later, it underwent a change and will now be released as ‘Srikanth’. A few days back, T-series announced the film and wrote, “A remarkable journey that will open your eyes! #Srikanth, earlier titled SRI, releasing on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, 10th May 2024.”
Earlier, it was slated to hit the theatres on May 17. The movie has been made under the banners of T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.
Apart from 'Srikanth', Rajkummar Rao has interesting line-up of films. He will be seen in 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' with Janhvi Kapoor, 'Stree 2' with Shraddha Kapoor, and 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' with Triptii Dimri. Rao also has 'Guns and Gulaabs Season 2' in his kitty.