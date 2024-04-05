Art & Entertainment

Watch: Rajkummar Rao Stands Out As Srikanth Bolla In FIRST LOOK Of 'Srikanth'

'Srikanth' First Look: Rajkummar Rao has perfectly got into the skin of the character of Srikanth Bolla. The movie is all set to release on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, on May 10.

Advertisement

Instagram
Rajkummar Rao's first look from 'Srikanth' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Rajkummar Rao is playing industrialist Srikanth Bolla in ‘Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne’. The first look of Rajkummar as Srikanth Bolla has been unveiled today (April 5). The movie is all set to release on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, on May 10. The film is directed by ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ fame director, Tushar Hiranandani. Jyotika , Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar are also part of it.

For the unversed, Srikanth Bolla is visually impaired who faced all hurdles and obstacles to become a successful industrialist and later founded the Bollant Industries. In the first look motion poster of 'Srikanth', Rajkummar is seen running cheerfully towards his goal. He has shone in his character and has perfectly got into the skin of it.

Advertisement

''A journey that will inspire you to open your eyes! Aap sabka nazariya badalne aa raha hai #Srikanth. Releasing in cinemas on 10th May 2024,'' wrote Rajkummar sharing his first look.

From the first look, we are sure tha Rao will move and inspire the audience with his extraordinary performance in the movie.

The film was earlier known as ‘SRI‘ but later, it underwent a change and will now be released as ‘Srikanth’. A few days back, T-series announced the film and wrote, “A remarkable journey that will open your eyes! #Srikanth, earlier titled SRI, releasing on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, 10th May 2024.”

Advertisement

Earlier, it was slated to hit the theatres on May 17. The movie has been made under the banners of T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.

Apart from 'Srikanth', Rajkummar Rao has interesting line-up of films. He will be seen in 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' with Janhvi Kapoor, 'Stree 2' with Shraddha Kapoor, and 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' with Triptii Dimri. Rao also has 'Guns and Gulaabs Season 2' in his kitty.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma 'Not Happy' With Hardik's Captaincy At MI, Could Leave Next Year - Report
  2. Rashmika Mandanna Birthday Special: 5 Must-Watch Films Of The OG National Crush
  3. Google Parent Alphabet Eyes $35 Billion Acquisition Of HubSpot Amid Regulatory Scrutiny: Report
  4. Sports World LIVE: Nadal Pulls Out Of Monte Carlo Masters; Japanese GP Practice On
  5. Amit Shah’s AFSPA Statement Sounds Poll Bugle In Jammu And Kashmir
  6. SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, And Bangladesh
  7. 'Kill' Teaser Review: Laksh Lalwani Unleashes A Bloodbath In A Deadly Train Ride Like Never Before
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Manifesto Out; Atishi Slams EC Over Notice To Her