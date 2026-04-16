Varun Tej Injury: Actor Undergoes Surgery After Fracture On Bhari Sets

Summary of this article
Varun Tej's injury occurred during volleyball practice for the sports drama Bhari.
Actor underwent successful surgery, currently recovering under strict medical supervision.
Bhari production may face delays as Varun Tej focuses on recovery.
Varun Tej’s injury has raised concerns among fans after the actor suffered a serious knee fracture while preparing for his upcoming film Bhari. The incident took place during a rehearsal session, bringing an unexpected pause to the film’s schedule and leaving many worried about his recovery.
Varun Tej injury on Bhari sets during volleyball practice
The injury occurred while Varun Tej was practising volleyball, a key element of the film’s narrative. The project is said to revolve around a rural sports backdrop, making physical training an essential part of the preparation.
An official update was later shared by his sister, Niharika Konidela, confirming the situation. It was stated by her that the actor had sustained a severe knee fracture and had undergone surgery successfully. It was further mentioned that he is currently recovering under medical supervision and is expected to regain strength with time.
The family also expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support, noting that the concern shown by fans had been deeply appreciated.
Bhari movie update and Varun Tej’s upcoming projects
Bhari, produced by Niharika Konidela under Pink Elephant Pictures, is directed by Yadhu Vamsee and centres on a sports-driven narrative. The film had already generated interest following its motion poster release, which hinted at an intense and grounded story set around volleyball.
Despite the setback, there is optimism around Varun Tej’s recovery, though the film’s production timeline may now see adjustments.
Beyond Bhari, the actor is also attached to Korean Kanakaraju, an Indo-Korean collaboration that has sparked curiosity among audiences. The project marks a significant step, bringing together talent from two industries.
For now, the focus remains on his health, with well-wishes continuing to pour in as he begins his recovery journey.