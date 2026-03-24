Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 5: Pawan Kalyan's Film Fails Monday Test Amidst Dhurandhar 2 Storm

The film failed the Monday test as it collected only Rs 1.96 crore, making it the film’s lowest single-day earning so far. Its highest remains the opening day, which brought in Rs 34.75 crore. Despite the extended holiday weekend, there was no significant jump in numbers. Friday's collection dipped to Rs 9 crore, followed by Rs 9.05 and Rs 7.50 crore on Saturday and Sunday. The total box office collection of Ustaad Bhagat Singh stands at Rs 62.26 crore nett in India across 17,309 shows. Its gross collections stand at Rs 71.15 crore.