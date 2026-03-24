Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 5: Pawan Kalyan's Film Fails Monday Test Amidst Dhurandhar 2 Storm

Summary of this article
Ustaad Bhagat Singh is struggling at the box office due to Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
It is yet to enter the Rs 100 crore club.
Pawan Kalyan's film has earned over Rs 60 crore in India.
Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office update: Pawan Kalyan-starrer Telugu action drama arrived in cinemas on March 19, clashing with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which has totally overshadowed the former. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is currently struggling at the box office, with not even Rs 100 crore, while the Aditya Dhar directorial has breached the Rs 500 crore mark in India in just five days.
It is Pawan Kalyan's lowest five-day earnings after Hari Hara Veera Mallu and They Call Him OG. The former collected Rs 77.35 crore in five days, while the latter earned around Rs 147.60 crore in the same time period.
Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection Day 5
Ustaad Bhagat Singh didn't live up to the hype, and the latest figures don’t look too promising. As per early estimates by Sacnilk, the film has witnessed a huge dip in collections on Day 5.
The film failed the Monday test as it collected only Rs 1.96 crore, making it the film’s lowest single-day earning so far. Its highest remains the opening day, which brought in Rs 34.75 crore. Despite the extended holiday weekend, there was no significant jump in numbers. Friday's collection dipped to Rs 9 crore, followed by Rs 9.05 and Rs 7.50 crore on Saturday and Sunday. The total box office collection of Ustaad Bhagat Singh stands at Rs 62.26 crore nett in India across 17,309 shows. Its gross collections stand at Rs 71.15 crore.
Helmed by Harish Shankar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film has raked in Rs 9.60 crore overseas, taking the worldwide gross to Rs 80.75 crore.
The film also starred Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, R Parthiban, Ashutosh Rana, and Nawab Shah in significant roles.