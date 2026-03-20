Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 1: Pawan Kalyan-Starrer Earns Over Rs 30 Crore Amid Dhurandhar 2 Storm

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 1: Pawan Kalyan-starrer Telugu drama crossed the Rs 30 crore mark amid stiff competition from Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection
Ustaad Bhagat Singh earns over Rs 30 crore on Day 1
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh clashed at the box office with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar The Revenge.

  • The film has managed to cross the Rs 30 crore mark amid competition from Dhurandhar 2.

  • Reportedly, the Telugu actioner has grossed $76K in North America.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Update: Pawan Kalyan-starrer Telugu drama hit the screens on March 19, on the occasion of Gudi Padwa/Ugadi. It clashed with Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Despite stiff competition with Dhurandhar 2, the film crossed the Rs 30 crore mark in the domestic market. The film opened to poor reviews, which might affect the collections in the upcoming days.

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Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 1

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Harish Shankar directorial earned Rs 31.5 crore from 4,607 shows with an occupancy rate of 69%. Pawan Kalyan's last release, They Call Him OG (2025), had opened at Rs 63.75 crore in the domestic market, after earning Rs 21 crore through paid previews.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 (2025) earned Rs 34.75 crore on Day 1. Bro (2023) raked in Rs 30.05 crore, Bheemla Nayak (2022) collected Rs 37.15 crore and Vakeel Saab (2021) minted Rs 40.10 crore on opening days.

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OG ended its lifetime run with a gross collection of Rs 295.22 crore, while Hari Hara Veera Mallu earned only Rs 116.88 crore. Bro's lifetime gross collection was Rs 114 crore, Bheemla Nayak earned Rs 158.50 crore, and Vakeel Saab raked in Rs 137.50 crore.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh worldwide box office collection

According to Venky Box Office, Ustaad Bhagat Singh grossed $76K in North America (as of 7 PM PST), while Dhurandhar: The Revenge earned $1.85 million.

Pawan Kalyan-starrer will be handicapped by the negative reviews and will face tough competition from Ranveer Singh's spy thriller, which has already crossed the Rs 200 crore mark globally.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh X review - X
Ustaad Bhagat Singh X Review: Netizens Hail Pawan Kalyan's Charm And Screen Presence, But Call It 'Outdated' Drama

BY Garima Das

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Ustaad Bhagat Singh also starred Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, R Parthiban, Ashutosh Rana, and Nawab Shah in key roles.

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