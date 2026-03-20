Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 1: Pawan Kalyan-Starrer Earns Over Rs 30 Crore Amid Dhurandhar 2 Storm

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Update: Pawan Kalyan-starrer Telugu drama hit the screens on March 19, on the occasion of Gudi Padwa/Ugadi. It clashed with Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Despite stiff competition with Dhurandhar 2, the film crossed the Rs 30 crore mark in the domestic market. The film opened to poor reviews, which might affect the collections in the upcoming days.