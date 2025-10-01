They Call Him OG box office collection Day 6

According to Sacnilk, OG earned Rs 21 crore from its premiere and Rs 63.75 crore from its opening day, taking the total collection to almost Rs 90 crore. On Day 2, the collections dropped significantly as it earned Rs 18.45 crore, followed by Rs 18.5 crore on Day 3, and remained the same on Day 4. On Day 5, the collection witnessed a 60% drop as the film raked in only Rs 7.4 crore. The earnings slowed down further on Day 6, as it earned an estimated Rs 7.25 crore. However, it managed to cross the Rs 150 crore mark. So, the total box office collections of They Call Him OG in India stand at Rs 154.85 crore.