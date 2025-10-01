They Call Him OG has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in six days
It has collected Rs 154.85 crore so far
Pawan Kalyan starrer has already surpassed the Rs 250 crore mark globally
They Call Him OG or OG is yet to complete one week of its release, yet it has hit the ball out of the park. Pawan Kalyan starrer witnessed a slowdown in its numbers after Day 1, which was Thursday (September 25). After Day 4, the collections dropped further, but despite the slowdown, the Telugu gangster drama has not stopped the movie from achieving another milestone at the Indian box office. It has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in six days.
They Call Him OG box office collection Day 6
According to Sacnilk, OG earned Rs 21 crore from its premiere and Rs 63.75 crore from its opening day, taking the total collection to almost Rs 90 crore. On Day 2, the collections dropped significantly as it earned Rs 18.45 crore, followed by Rs 18.5 crore on Day 3, and remained the same on Day 4. On Day 5, the collection witnessed a 60% drop as the film raked in only Rs 7.4 crore. The earnings slowed down further on Day 6, as it earned an estimated Rs 7.25 crore. However, it managed to cross the Rs 150 crore mark. So, the total box office collections of They Call Him OG in India stand at Rs 154.85 crore.
The film had an overall 19.10%% Telugu occupancy on Tuesday. Throughout the day, the occupancy rates of the Pawan Kalyan starrer remained decent. The morning and the afternoon had occupancy rates of 13.41% and 19.92%, while the evening and night shows performed even better with 20.30% and 22.76%.
OG has already surpassed the Rs 250 crore mark worldwide in its opening weekend. It has also crossed the Telugu box office collection of Prabhas starrer Saaho (2019), which collected Rs 152.68 crore. The film has also beaten Pawan Kalyan's previous release, Hari Hara Veera Mallu's lifetime collection. The film has collected Rs 117.16 crore.
Directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Entertainment, OG also stars Emraan Hashmi, Prakash Raj, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, and Sriya Reddy.