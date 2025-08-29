Actors Vishal And Sai Dhanshika Are Engaged; Check Out Pics From The Ceremony

Vishal and Sai Dhanshika's private engagement ceremony took place in the presence of their families.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vishal and Sai Dhanshika engagement
Vishal and Sai Dhanshika get engaged Photo: X
  • Vishal and Sai Dhanshika got engaged on the former's 48th birthday

  • They shared the news in a joint statement on social media

  • The couple posted pics from the ceremony

Tamil actors Vishal and Sai Dhanshika got engaged on Friday (August 29). The private ceremony took place in the presence of their family members. The couple took to their respective Instagram handles to share the good news with their Insta fam. They also shared pictures from the engagement.

Vishal and Sai Dhanshika's engagement

Vishal got engaged to Sai Dhanshika on Friday, which is also the former's 48th birthday. So, it's double celebrations for the actor.

Sharing the joint post, the newly-engaged couple wrote, "Thank u all u darlings from every nook and corner of this universe for wishing and blessing me on my special birthday. Happy to share the good news of my #engagement that happened today with @saidhanshika amidst our families.feeling positive and blessed. Seeking your blessings and good vibes as always (sic)", and added folded hands emojis and hashtags #engagementday #aug29th #vishalsai #weddingoncards.

They also shared three photos from the special occasion. The first pic featured Vishal with his fiancée, while the second one was a close-up snap of them flaunting their rings. The last picture featured Vishal and Dhanshika posing with their family members. 

Dhanshika donned a saree with traditional jewellery, and Vishal was in a white shirt and vesti. They had garlands around their neck.

Have a look at the post here.

About Vishal

Vishal is an Indian actor and film producer who worked in films like Chellamae, Sandakozhi, Thimiru, Thaamirabharani, Chakra, Enemy, Veeramae Vaagai Soodum, Laththi, Mark Antony, Rathnam, and Madha Gaja Raja, among others.

Who is Sai Dhanshika?

Dhanshika, who works in Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films, made her acting debut with the Tamil film Thirudi (2006). She also starred in other films like Peranmai (2009), Aravaan (2012), Paradesi (2013) and Kabali (2016).

Vishal and Sai Dhanshika's wedding

Reportedly, their wedding was initially supposed to take place on August 29, but they went for an engagement. They are expected to tie the knot in early September.

Published At:
