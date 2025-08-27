Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Got Engaged '2 Weeks Ago' In Missouri, Reveals Ed Kelce

Taylor Swift's soon-to-be father-in-law Ed Kelce shared details about the dreamy proposal of his son to the pop star.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Taylor Swift Travis Kelce engagement
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged two weeks ago Photo: Instagram/Taylor Swift
info_icon

  • Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post

  • Travis went down on one knee to propose the pop star

  • Travis's father revealed the couple got engaged two weeks ago

Pop star Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, both 35, surprised their fans by announcing their engagement on Tuesday (August 26) with dreamy pictures. But did you know the pair got engaged almost two weeks ago? Yes, you read it right! It has been confirmed by Travis's father, Ed Kelce, in an interview. He also shared the details of his son's proposal.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement

In an interview with News 5, Ed revealed his son proposed to his would-be daughter-in-law "maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago" at a garden in Lee's Summit, Missouri.

Ed shared that Travis was going to put it off till this week. "I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to make some grand thing, to make it a big special event," Ed said. "And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event ... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you."

Related Content
Related Content
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship timeline - Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are Engaged: Here's The Timeline Of Their Relationship

BY Garima Das

Ed Kelce on Travis's dreamy proposal to Taylor

Ed added, "He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, 'Let's go out and have a glass of wine' ... they got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful."

Taylor's soon-to-be father-in-law also revealed that after the proposal, they started FaceTiming him and his wife to inform them about the engagement. "So, to see them together is great," he added.

"I got a FaceTime call from them, and as soon as I saw the FaceTime, I saw it was Travis, and then I saw Taylor there with him, I knew what they were going to say," he said, "and they, you know, let us know."

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, right, appears with singer Taylor Swift after the Chiefs victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game in Kansas City in January 2025. - File/AP
Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Engagement: Two-Year Courtship Culminates; Singer Shares Pics

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Ed Kelce further said that he knew that his son was planning to propose to the Cruel Summer singer months ago and expected that he might pop the question last year, during the NFL season.

He also added that Travis and Taylor are "just crazy about each other."

"It's truly kinda neat," he said, adding, "They're just two young people very much in love."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ravichandran Ashwin: The Thinking Spinner Signs Off From IPL

  2. R Ashwin Retires From IPL But Makes This Bumper Announcement For His Fans

  3. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch

  4. Virat Kohli’s Emotional Tribute To Retired Cheteshwar Pujara: 'Thank You for Making My Job Easier At No. 4'

  5. New Zealand Injury Woes Pile Up As O'Rourke Faces Lengthy Spell On The Sidelines

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Begins Title Defence In Style Against Vit Kopriva

  2. Tommy Paul Vs Elmer Moller Live Streaming, US Open 2025 First Round: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

  3. Coco Gauff Vs Ajla Tomljanovic Live Streaming, US Open 2025 First Round: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Greet Minnen Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles First-Round Match

  5. Hailey Baptiste Vs Katerina Siniakova Live Streaming, US Open 2025 First Round: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Championships 2025 Day 2: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Wards Off Finnish Resistance To Enter 2nd Round

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Ace Eases Into Second Round

  4. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Inside Delhi’s Rohini Dog Shelter And The Controversy That Surrounds It

  2. Orders for Kashmiri Handicrafts Dry Up After Trump’s Tariff Hike

  3. Network Outage Hits J&K After Heavy Rains Damage Optical Fibres

  4. Greenpeace Report: Residents Of Savda Ghevra And Other JJ Colonies Pay High Costs For Drinking Water

  5. Maharashtra Asks Supreme Court To Exempt 86,409 ha Of Zudpi jungles From Forest Act

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  2. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  3. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

World News

  1. Reform UK leader’s Proposal To Expel Asylum Seekers Branded Unrealistic, Unlawful

  2. Sri Lankan Court Grants Bail To Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe

  3. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  4. Trump Says He Wants To Meet North Korea’s Kim Jong Un This Year

  5. EU Asserts ‘Sovereign Right’ to Regulate Tech After Trump’s Tariff Threat

Latest Stories

  1. Ukraine Says Russian Troops Inside Dnipropetrovsk Region

  2. August 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn

  3. Trump Tariffs: Kashmiri Traders Seek Interest Waiver, Other Concessions To Offset Losses

  4. Trump Tariffs: US' Move Cast Shadow On Indian Dairy Farmers, Casein Exports At Risk

  5. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  6. Torrential Rains Batter J&K, Rescue Operations Ongoing

  7. Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are Engaged: Here's The Timeline Of Their Relationship

  8. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch