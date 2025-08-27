Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Got Engaged '2 Weeks Ago' In Missouri, Reveals Ed Kelce

Ed shared that Travis was going to put it off till this week. "I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to make some grand thing, to make it a big special event," Ed said. "And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event ... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you."