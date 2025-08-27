Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Got Engaged '2 Weeks Ago' In Missouri, Reveals Ed Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post
Travis went down on one knee to propose the pop star
Travis's father revealed the couple got engaged two weeks ago
Pop star Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, both 35, surprised their fans by announcing their engagement on Tuesday (August 26) with dreamy pictures. But did you know the pair got engaged almost two weeks ago? Yes, you read it right! It has been confirmed by Travis's father, Ed Kelce, in an interview. He also shared the details of his son's proposal.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement
In an interview with News 5, Ed revealed his son proposed to his would-be daughter-in-law "maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago" at a garden in Lee's Summit, Missouri.
Ed shared that Travis was going to put it off till this week. "I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to make some grand thing, to make it a big special event," Ed said. "And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event ... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you."
Ed Kelce on Travis's dreamy proposal to Taylor
Ed added, "He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, 'Let's go out and have a glass of wine' ... they got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful."
Taylor's soon-to-be father-in-law also revealed that after the proposal, they started FaceTiming him and his wife to inform them about the engagement. "So, to see them together is great," he added.
"I got a FaceTime call from them, and as soon as I saw the FaceTime, I saw it was Travis, and then I saw Taylor there with him, I knew what they were going to say," he said, "and they, you know, let us know."
Ed Kelce further said that he knew that his son was planning to propose to the Cruel Summer singer months ago and expected that he might pop the question last year, during the NFL season.
He also added that Travis and Taylor are "just crazy about each other."
"It's truly kinda neat," he said, adding, "They're just two young people very much in love."