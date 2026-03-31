New South OTT And Theatrical Releases Of The Week (March 30 - April 5): Thaai Kizhavi, Hey Balwanth, Raakaasaa And More

This week, you can enjoy several South Indian shows and films releasing on OTT and in theatres.
From Telugu and Tamil to Malayalam, there is something for everyone.
Thaai Kizhavi, Hey Balwanth, Vadam, Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani, and Mrithyunjay, among others, are new South OTT releases this week.
If you are looking for something gritty, emotionally rooted and character-driven stories, this week’s South Indian OTT slate is filled with a diverse mix of titles. Thaai Kizhavi, Hey Balwanth, Vadam, Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani, and Mrithyunjay, among others, are new South OTT releases this week.
Let’s take a look at the South movies releasing on OTT platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and others this week, from March 30 to April 5, 2026.
1. Hey Balwanth - March 31 (ZEE5)
Starring Suhas and Shivani Nagaram, the Telugu comedy is directed by Gopi Atchara. The story follows Krishna, a man who has a deep admiration for his father (played by VK Naresh). His life takes an unexpected turn when he discovers a shocking truth about his father’s business. Soon, it turns into chaos, drama, humour and emotional conflict as Krishna navigates the complex situation.
2. Vadam - April 3 (Sun NXT)
Starring Vemal and Natty Nataraj in lead roles, Vadam is a Tamil rural action drama. Directed by Kendhiran V, it is set against the backdrop of the traditional Manjuvirattu sport, and it's about a man's bond with his bull. It explores the themes of rivalry and personal loss, making it an emotional watch.
3. Mrithyunjay - April 3 (Netflix)
The gripping crime thriller is directed by Sri Hussain Sha Kiran. Starring Sree Vishnu, the film follows Jay, a newspaper employee who finds out a pattern behind a series of mysterious deaths. As he dives deeper into the case, it takes a dangerous turn as hidden truths and powerful conspiracies unfold.
4. Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani - April 3 (Netflix)
Featuring Sivaji and Laya, this Telugu crime comedy follows Sriram, a Panchayat Secretary whose life turns upside down when he finds a dead body of a police officer. What follows is a series of ridiculous incidents. When his wife tells him that their son could be the reason behind the cop’s death, he decides to bury the evidence. Sivaji's survival is at stake, and his principles begin to fall apart.
5. Thaai Kizhavi - April 10 (JioHotstar)
Headlined by Radhikaa Sarathkumar, Thaai Kizhavi is a Tamil film directed by Sivakumar Murugesan. The story is about a 70-year-old matriarch, Pavunuthayi, who works as a moneylender and doesn't live with her children. However, an incident makes her son return home, and the old wounds reopen, causing chaos in her life.
Aruldoss, Ilavarasu, George Maryan, Munishkanth, Vettai Muthukumar, Raichal Rabecca, Bala Saravanan, and Singampuli round out the cast.
South theatrical releases this week
Raakaasaa (Telugu)
Biker (Telugu)
The Dark Heaven (Tamil)
Chettu Meedha Dhayyam Nakem Bhayam (Telugu)
Leader (Tamil)
Premi (Kannada)