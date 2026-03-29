Prasanth Varma Wishes Akshaye Khanna On Birthday With BTS Pic From Mahakali, Hails Him For 'Effortless Screen Presence'

Summary of this article
Prasanth Varma wished Akshaye Khanna on his 51st birthday with a BTS pic from the sets of Mahakali.
Khanna is playing Asuraguru Shukracharya in the female-led superhero film.
Mahakali marks the Dhurandhar star's Telugu debut.
Actor Akshaye Khanna turned 51 on Saturday (March 28). To mark the special occasion, filmmaker Prasanth Varma shared a BTS picture of Khanna in his Asuraguru Shukracharya look from the upcoming film Mahakali. The female-led superhero film marks the Dhurandhar actor's Telugu debut. Varma also penned a heartfelt note alongside the pic.
Akshaye Khanna's BTS pic from Mahakali
After garnering praise for his stellar act as Rehman Dakait in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna is gearing up for his next project in Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). On the actor's birthday, the HanuMan director shared a behind-the-scenes picture from Mahakali and wished him 'Happy Birthday.'
Prasanth Varma's birthday wish for Akshaye
Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Varma shared the pic and praised Akshaye for his performance and "effortless screen presence."
"Happy Birthday #AkshayeKhanna sir, a true actor who proves that real talent doesn't need noise. Effortless screen presence, powerful performances, and unmatched class always stand out. It's an absolute honour working with you. Can’t wait to show the world what we’ve created together! Updates coming soon! #Mahakali #Adhira #JaiHanuman (sic)," read the caption.
In the candid pic, Khanna was seen having a conversation with Varma and others, as he was in the getup of his character, sporting silver hair and beard, and wearing a white dhoti.
Akshaye transitions into a different character in Mahakali. For the unversed, Shukracharya was the guru of the Asuras in Hindu mythology. He is known as the master of Sanatana Vidya and the secretkeeper of Mrita-Sanjivani Mantra.
Earlier, Hindustan Times quoted sources saying, “All we can reveal is that his role will add intrigue and depth to the growing PVCU universe. His role will span across multiple films in the franchise and will prove to be an exciting addition. We’re hoping Mahakali is received as well as HanuMan was.”
About Mahakali
Puja Kolluru has directed the film, backed by RK Duggal and Riwaz Ramesh Duggal. The release date is yet to be announced.