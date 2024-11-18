South Cinema

Nayanthara Vs Dhanush: The Legal Feud Over A Documentary 

In an open letter, Nayanthara has accused Dhanush of personal grudges in the legal action against her and her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan for using a clip without his permission in Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale.

Nayanthara-Dhanush controversy
Nayanthara and Dhanush's feud over Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale Photo: Instgaram
Actress Nayanthara is currently in the headlines not only for her documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale that released on Netflix today, November 18, but also for her open letter to producer and actor Dhanush. In the letter, Nayanthara has accused Dhanush of personal grudges in the legal action against her and her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan for using a clip without his permission. 

Dhanush allegedly took offence over a three-second clip which was used in the trailer for the Netflix documentary. It was from Nayanthara's 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which was produced by Dhanush. 

In the open letter, Nayanthara accused Dhanush of holding a personal grudge against her and Vignesh. She wrote it was a 'low' move to demand Rs 10 crore from them to use a three-second clip of songs from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in the documentary. 

An excerpt of her letter read, “A well-established actor like you, with the support and blessings of your father and your brother, an ace director, needs to read and understand this. Cinema as we all know is a fight for survival for people like me: a self made woman with no links in the industry and someone who had to struggle my way to the position I hold today. I'd owe this to my work ethic that is no secret to all who know me but more importantly, to the goodwill of the audience and my film fraternity.” 

Have a look at Nayanthara's open letter to Dhanush.

Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, in which Nayanthara played the female lead alongside Vijay Sethupathi, was directed by Vignesh. It was apparently on the sets of this movie that their relationship started.

Dhanush's lawyer reaction

Dhanush's lawyer has reacted to the letter by issuing a statement, which read, “My client is the producer of the film and they know where they have spent each penny for the production of the film and your client has stated that my client has not commissioned any person to shoot the behind the scenes footage and the said statement is baseless and your client is put to strict proof of the same”. 

Dhanush’s team further mentioned that the “behind the scenes footage belongs" to their client as the producer of the film. 

The team of the docu-series have also been asked to take down the footage within 24 hours.

