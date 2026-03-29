Lenin New Release Date Announced: Akhil Akinneni-Starrer Averts Clash With Ram Charan's Peddi; To Hit Theatres In June

The makers on Friday announced Lenin's new release date on a social media post. The decision has been taken to avoid a box office clash with Ram Charan's Peddi.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
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Lenin movie new release date
Lenin movie release date postponed to June Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Akhil Akkineni's Lenin movie has been delayed to avoid a clash with Ram Charan's Peddi, which is releasing on April 30.

  • It will now hit the screens in June. Lenin's new release date has been announced.

  • The Telugu-language action drama also stars Bhagyashri Borse in the female lead.

Actor Akhil Akkineni is returning to the big screen with Lenin. He was last seen in Agent (2023), which tanked at the box office. Lenin, also starring Bhagyashri Borse, was scheduled for theatrical release on May 1, 2026. But the makers have decided to postpone it to June, averting a box office clash with Ram Charan’s Peddi, which will arrive in cinemas on April 30.

The makers on Friday announced Lenin's new release date on a social media post.

Akhil Akinneni's Lenin postponed, new release date announced

Taking to their official social media handle, Annapurna Studios, the production house behind the film, released a statement, confirming the film’s postponement. The makers wrote, “The release of Lenin, which was originally scheduled for May 1st, will now be postponed. With our dearest Mega Power Star Ram Charan's Peddi arriving on April 30th, we believe it is the right time to celebrate cinema together in a positive and healthy environment. We all know the bond Ram Charan garu shares with Akhil garu and how he has always been a constant well-wisher. This decision comes with utmost respect and regard (sic).”

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Lenin will debut in cinemas worldwide on June 26, 2026. The makers also assure that the film will be a “complete celebration of cinema, packed with every emotion and presented in the team’s finest form.”

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