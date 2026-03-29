Canada 2-2 Iceland, International Friendly 2026: Jonathan David's Late Strikes Secures Draw For Les Rouges

Canada showcased immense character by battling back from a two-goal deficit to secure a 2-2 draw against Iceland in Toronto. A disastrous first half saw the hosts trail 2-0 following a brace from Orri Steinn Óskarsson, who took advantage of defensive lapses. However, Jesse Marsch’s side responded in the second half, with Jonathan David coolly converting two penalties to level the scoring. The momentum was slightly dampened when Tajon Buchanan received a straight red card in the 81st minute for an elbow, forcing Canada to see out the draw with ten men. Despite the result, the second-half resurgence provided optimism for the home crowd.

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Canada vs Iceland FIFA International Friendly soccer-Marcelo Flores
Canada's Marcelo Flores turns away from Iceland's Sverrir Ingi Ingason during the second half of an international friendly soccer match in Toronto. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
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Canada vs Iceland FIFA International Friendly soccer-Jonathan David
Canada's Jonathan David tries to square the ball despite pressure from Iceland's Sverrir Ingi Ingason during International friendly soccer action in Toronto. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
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Canada vs Iceland FIFA International Friendly soccer-Orri Steinn Oskarsson
Iceland's Orri Steinn Oskarsson (9) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Canada during an international friendly soccer match in Toronto. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
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Canada vs Iceland FIFA International Friendly soccer- Jonathan David
Canada's Jonathan David scores his second penalty to tie the score against Iceland during an international friendly soccer match in Toronto. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
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Canada vs Iceland FIFA International Friendly soccer-Daniel Jebbison
Canada's Daniel Jebbison (24) tries to send a header towards the Iceland goal as he is challenged by Iceland's Mikael Egill Ellertsson during the second half of an international friendly soccer match in Toronto. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
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Canada vs Iceland FIFA International Friendly soccer-Kamal Miller
Canada's Kamal Miller (4) clears the ball from Iceland's Brynjofur Willumsson Willumsson during the second half during the second half of an international friendly soccer match in Toronto. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
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Canada vs Iceland FIFA International Friendly soccer-Marcelo Flores
Canada's Marcelo Flores tries to find a path through Iceland's defense during the second half of an international friendly soccer match in Toronto. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
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Canada vs Iceland FIFA International Friendly soccer-Orri Steinn Oskarsson
Iceland's Orri Steinn Oskarsson scores a goal past Canada goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair during an international friendly soccer match in Toronto. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
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Canada vs Iceland FIFA International Friendly soccer-Richie Laryea
Canada's Richie Laryea, center, gets past Iceland's Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson, left, during an international friendly soccer match in Toronto. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
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Canada vs Iceland FIFA International Friendly soccer-Dayne St. Clair
Iceland's Orri Steinn Oskarsson (9) scores a goal past Canada goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair during an international friendly soccer match in Toronto. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
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