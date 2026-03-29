Canada 2-2 Iceland, International Friendly 2026: Jonathan David's Late Strikes Secures Draw For Les Rouges
Canada showcased immense character by battling back from a two-goal deficit to secure a 2-2 draw against Iceland in Toronto. A disastrous first half saw the hosts trail 2-0 following a brace from Orri Steinn Óskarsson, who took advantage of defensive lapses. However, Jesse Marsch’s side responded in the second half, with Jonathan David coolly converting two penalties to level the scoring. The momentum was slightly dampened when Tajon Buchanan received a straight red card in the 81st minute for an elbow, forcing Canada to see out the draw with ten men. Despite the result, the second-half resurgence provided optimism for the home crowd.
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