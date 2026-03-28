Weekly Horoscope For March 29–April 4, 2026: Growth and Challenges Ahead for Aries, Gemini and Scorpio

Weekly Horoscope (March 29, 2026 - April 4, 2026): This weekly horoscope brings a mix of opportunities and challenges across different aspects of life. It emphasizes careful financial decisions, maintaining health, and managing relationships wisely. While some may experience growth in career and education, others are advised to stay cautious of stress, impulsive actions, and misunderstandings. The week encourages patience, practical thinking, and making balanced choices for steady progress.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
Be careful going about your normal routine this week if you're pregnant. Because of your negligence, you will likely produce problems that you did not plan to cause, which could significantly increase your mental tension. This week, with Rahu in the eleventh house of your Moon sign, you can try to acquire money quickly by taking shortcuts, which could get you into legal trouble if you do not pay attention to the consequences of your actions. There is a possibility that this will cause harm to your reputation as well as extra financial losses. This week, you will consistently show your family and friends a great deal of assistance and support. Do not, however, allow them to take advantage of the charity you have shown them. As a result, you run the risk of getting into trouble.
As a result, you will be required to respond with a negative if you do not wish to work together with them. This will turn out to be a good time for you to launch new products, so take advantage of it. In addition, you will not be afraid to try new things this week, which will surely be to your advantage. Your educational horoscope indicates that this week will be particularly advantageous for students who have dreams of having the opportunity to study in another country. In addition, this period of time will be particularly advantageous for students who are participating in studies in the fashion industry or other creative disciplines. During this period, they will have a great deal of opportunity to achieve success in their educational pursuits.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 9
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
In light of the fact that Saturn is currently located in the eleventh house regarding your Moon sign, your health will continue to be outstanding throughout the current week. Your health will improve as a result of the positive impact of multiple planets, and you will also have respite from persistent illnesses or conditions. Therefore, it is likely that you will experience a positive mood during this week. If you have put your money into gambling or the stock market, there is a considerable probability that you may suffer substantial losses during this week. To compensate for those losses, there is also the possibility that you will put more of your money into activities that violate ethical standards. As a result, it is recommended that you avoid engaging in risky behaviours such as gambling as much as you possibly can during this week.
With your loved ones and close companions, you will have a wonderful time. You will also be able to avoid home difficulties thanks to your enormous energy and tremendous enthusiasm, which will bring many positive effects to your family life and help you avoid situations that could be stressful. This week may provide you with a few little challenges, but it also represents the fact that this week will offer you a great deal of new accomplishments. For this reason, you should make an effort to satisfy those coworkers who are quickly offended when they do not receive what they anticipate. During this week, a significant number of students will struggle to comprehend some topics that they are studying; yet, they will successfully overcome these challenges and achieve their goals. Therefore, it will be necessary for them to keep up their efforts and keep their attention fixed on their objectives.
Lucky Colour: Cream
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
With Jupiter in your moon sign's first house this week, prioritising your health over social commitments is essential. By going for daily walks and avoiding food from outside sources, you can make an effort to maintain your health. It is recommended that you avoid engaging in any financial transactions that appear to be questionable during this week because Rahu is located in the ninth house of your Moon sign. It is important to exercise caution from the very beginning and to refrain from participating in any illicit actions for the sake of a tiny wealth. You can experience an increase in mental stress if you share your secrets with a member of your family and blindly trust them this week.
Because of this, you should only share with everyone what is suitable, as doing otherwise could damage your reputation. Your romantic life will delight you in ways that you did not anticipate this week. It is not our intelligence that causes us to always believe that we are superior; rather, it is our ego that causes us to frequently make errors when making significant choices. This can result in a multitude of devastating repercussions, and you may experience the same thing this week in your professional life. Because of this, the only choice you have is to exercise caution. There is a possibility that this week could bring some disillusionment to students who have been hoping to be accepted into a prestigious institution or college. You will likely acquire information from a person that has the potential to make you feel depressed.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
Recognising and appreciating the achievements of others might help you cultivate a positive image this week, as Saturn is currently located in the ninth house of your Moon sign. In order to accomplish this, you should refrain from feeling jealous and try to encourage other people. This week, you will find yourself in interesting new situations in your financial life as a result of Jupiter's placement in the twelfth house of your Moon sign. Consequently, not only will this bring you huge financial gains, but it will also give the impression that your financial status is significantly stronger than it was before. Next week, your family will be concentrating their attention on a joyous occasion that was planned by a member of your extended family.
There is also the possibility that the complete family will experience happiness as a result of unanticipated good news from a distant relative. You will need to put some distance between yourself and any negative ideas if you want to make progress in your job this week. If you do not take action, these negative ideas have the potential to divert your attention away from your objectives, which will lead to severe difficulties in the future. For the remainder of this week, students will not be required to allow criticism from others to diminish their capabilities. You have a good understanding of the fact that it is preferable to enrol in a professional course and silence everyone with your outstanding performance rather than harbour doubts that are not necessary. As a result, you should not let the stupidity of other people disturb you and instead concentrate completely on your studies and make the appropriate choices.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 2
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
This week, you will need to indulge in activities that bring you serenity because Saturn is currently located in the ninth house of your Moon sign. Do not engage in any activity that could be detrimental to your health or image. It is in your best interest to steer clear of negative ideas and to use your spare time eating salad and reading a book rather than engaging in idle chatter about unrelated topics. Because Jupiter is currently located in the eleventh house of your Moon sign, you will have a reduced amount of work to do this week, which may result in a substantial amount of time spent lazing about doing nothing. Because of this, you will need to make effective use of your time, be aware of your potential for work, and instead of merely sitting about doing nothing, engage in activities that will increase your income.
You may expect your family life to be filled with joy, tranquillity, and success throughout this week. Therefore, you can consider organising a vacation for your family to a place of worship or to the residence of a relative. There is a prospect of advancement in the professional lives of a great number of people this week. In spite of the fact that you might have to exert some additional work at first, the process will be slow. As time goes on, it will appear that the conditions are shifting in your favour. Therefore, you should keep up the effort you've been putting in from the very beginning. Those who were born under this sign should refrain from getting into arguments with their instructors this week. Otherwise, there is a significant possibility that your reputation will suffer severe harm. As a result, while you are having a conversation with them, you should select your words and phrasing with great care.
Lucky Colour: Golden
Lucky Number: 1
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
As a result of Rahu's position in the sixth house of your Moon sign, you will be able to live a healthy life with significantly less work this week than you were required to do in the previous week to become healthier. In terms of your health, luck will be on your side this week, and you will be graced with a life that is full of health and wellness. In view of the fact that Ketu is currently positioned in the twelfth house of your Moon sign, you can anticipate a minor increase in your financial expenditures this week. The silver lining, on the other hand, is that this period of time will bring about a large boost in your income, which will assist you in successfully achieving a healthy equilibrium in your financial life.
The way you interact with your family will be particularly unsatisfactory this week, which may result in feelings of regret at the end of the current week. In spite of these regrets, however, you will not be able to accomplish the goal of improving your connection with your family. This week, you might be given an assignment at work that you've been thinking about for a very long time. As a result, taking responsibility for it will bring you happiness and a glow that will give your face a more attractive appearance. If you find yourself in such a circumstance, you should keep working hard to make the most of this enjoyable moment. Your mental stress and worry may increase if you study too much this week. You can protect yourself from a wide variety of mental diseases by participating in other activities, such as sports, regularly.
Lucky Colour: Light Blue
Lucky Number: 5
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
Jupiter is in the ninth house of your Moon sign, so you might feel a little under the weather this week. Fortunately, no serious diseases are predicted, so you'll be in luck. Despite this, you should not ignore your health and should make it a habit to frequently engage in activities such as yoga, meditation, and physical activity in order to maintain your physical fitness and overall health. You are going to be able to triumph over a previous financial difficulty this week with the assistance of your parents helping you out. At the same time that this will alleviate the mental stress that you are experiencing, it will also make it possible for you to make efforts in the right direction after your condition has improved. There is a possibility that this week will be a topic of conversation within your family if you have been trying to purchase your own home for a considerable amount of time.
Your ideas and conversations will be taken into consideration by the more experienced members of the group. Your morale will be boosted as a result of this, and given the positive environment that exists inside the family, you can think about placing an order for food or sweets from a third party. Due to the fact that you will be able to introduce some new products during this time, it will prove to be quite beneficial. Additionally, this week you will not be afraid to try new things and take some risks, which will undoubtedly result in positive outcomes for you. Although this week will offer pupils a variety of outcomes, on the whole, it appears that you are having a better time than you would consider normal. This week will prove to be advantageous for you and will provide many fortunate opportunities for you to advance in life. This is especially true if you are studying disciplines such as computer technology, medical science, law, fashion design, interior decoration, and other related fields.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 6
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
This week, you might have trouble concentrating on your work because Rahu is currently located in the fourth house of your Moon sign. You may experience a minor decline in your mood and temperament as a result of the fact that your health will not be completely satisfactory during this time period. As a result, you may be required to take medicine. Because Saturn is currently located in the fifth house of your Moon sign, this week will bring about considerable changes to your economic condition. However, if you consistently waste your money, this is not an indication of knowledge but rather of folly. That this might make your ideas more difficult to carry out is a very real possibility.
Your goal for this week is to make further efforts to keep the peace within your family and to enhance your connections with members of your family. On the other hand, these individuals will not provide you with the essential support despite this fact. As a result, you ought to have a conversation about this matter with someone who has experience. The fact that you will be participating in a large number of charitable activities this week, which will add to your professional progress, is likely to result in an improvement in your social status. As the circumstances in your personal life return to normal this week, your attention will be directed toward your academic pursuits. You will also be able to avoid distractions with the help of this, and as a consequence, you will be well on your way to achieving success in that examination.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 8
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):
This week, if you have been experiencing painful conditions such as acidity, indigestion, or arthritis, you will find some respite as a result of Saturn's position in the fourth house from your Moon sign. It is recommended that you take precautions against less serious illnesses such as the common cold and influenza. Visiting close relatives this week could make your financial position much more difficult because they could anticipate receiving financial assistance. The support of your siblings is not going to be available to you this week. Because of this, it could be challenging for you to make significant judgements.
As a result, it is in your best interest to keep working toward the improvement of your relationship with them. Before making any commitments, it is essential to conduct a comprehensive investigation into all of the facts, especially if you are thinking about bringing on a new business partner. Those who are now living apart from their families may get the opportunity to pay a visit to their relatives this week. During this time, individuals will experience a sense of emotional strength and will also be observed enjoying meals that they have prepared at home. Therefore, maintain your strength in every circumstance, and keep in mind that your family members are also dealing with their own difficulties while they are away from you.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 3
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
In light of the fact that Rahu is currently positioned in the second house of your Moon sign, you can encounter some issues that are associated with your eyes this week. As a result, it is recommended to steer clear of regions that are dusty or excessively polluted and, where it is feasible, to walk barefoot on grass that is green for around thirty minutes in the morning. These actions will lead to favourable outcomes. This week, you will find that taking part in a large group's financial activities will be an intriguing experience for you. However, this could result in a big increase in your spending, which could lead to some difficulties in the future.
You may find yourself in conflict with loved ones this week as a result of certain changes that have occurred at home. This will cause you to lose respect, and it is possible that your family could become indifferent to you as a result. Over the course of this week, you will not find the backing of your professors and elders to improve your profession. However, there is a possibility that you will have different opinions from theirs. This might potentially bring you a great deal of trouble. One of the most crucial things you need to realise is that success is not always attainable. Because you will have a loss of confidence as a result of the failures you encounter this week. This can cause you to have a lot of uncertainties in your head, which can be very upsetting.
Lucky Colour: Dark Blue
Lucky Number: 8
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
Given that Rahu is currently located in the first house of your Moon sign, you should make your health a higher priority than your interactions with other people this week. By going for daily walks and avoiding food from outside sources, you can make an effort to maintain your health. Because Saturn is currently located in the second house of your Moon sign, this week is quite favourable for any financial or real estate transactions that are on a smaller scale. On the other hand, you should try to avoid making any significant investments, and if you are unable to do so, you should seek the assistance of an older person or someone with more expertise before investing. As opposed to what you might anticipate, your older brother or sister will provide you with a greater amount of support this week.
By doing so, you will be able to triumph over any significant challenges. On the other hand, it is strongly recommended that you voice your worries to them without any reluctance. During this week, you need to realise that if you want to get the most out of the efforts you put in, you need to make it a priority to keep a cheerful attitude. In terms of your professional life, this week is going to be more significant than normal, and as a consequence, you are going to be presented with a great deal of fresh options. There is a good chance that students who have been wishing to pursue further education and attend a top college in another country may be allowed to do so this week. Therefore, to enhance your memory, it is recommended that you get up early and practice the subjects that you are studying.
Lucky Colour: Sky Blue
Lucky Number: 4
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
This week, if you were suffering from a serious sickness, the efforts of your doctor and the careful care of your family members will improve your health. This is because Ketu is currently located in the sixth house of your Moon sign. By doing this, you will be able to be free from this ailment for all of eternity. During this week, you will be required to make a proper and sound budget plan, taking into consideration both your income and your expenses. This is because Saturn is currently located in the first house of your Moon sign. Establishing this budget at the beginning of the week and spending your money in accordance with it is therefore recommended. You can also develop it with the assistance and insights of your elders, particularly your parents, who are more experienced than you.
This week, you and your family have the opportunity to organise a journey to a religious site. This will assist you in preserving the peace inside your family and fostering brotherhood among the members of your family. It is also likely that your parents will be delighted with your character. There is a possibility that you will introduce some new products within this time period, which will prove to be quite advantageous. Also, this week you won't be afraid to try new things, which is something that will undoubtedly work out for your improvement. Even if they put in a tiny bit of effort, those who are working toward obtaining a higher education will have more success this week. They are going to have even more opportunities available to them throughout this period. Therefore, you shouldn't allow these opportunities to pass you by; instead, you should seize them.
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Number: 7