IMAX India VP Faces Backlash Over ‘Project Hail Mary’ Shows, Calls Fan Reaction ‘Tantrum’

Summary of this article
Project Hail Mary IMAX India release sparks fan backlash.
IMAX VP criticised for calling fan response a ‘tantrum.’
Limited shows linked to Dhurandhar IMAX screen dominance.
The controversy around Project Hail Mary IMAX screenings in India has intensified after IMAX India Vice President Preetham Daniel faced criticism for his response to a customer online. The issue began when fans expressed frustration over delayed bookings and limited IMAX shows for the Ryan Gosling-led film, which had already generated strong anticipation.
The situation escalated after a user questioned the delay in opening bookings. In response, it was stated by Daniel that “they were not sitting around wasting time” and that delays were due to reasons that could not be disclosed. The response further added that the user should “stop pretending to be an authority” and concluded with the remark that he was not there to address “tantrums.” The tone of the reply quickly drew backlash across social media.
IMAX India controversy explained
According to multiple user accounts, demand for Project Hail Mary had been consistently high throughout the day, with fans waiting for IMAX bookings to go live. It was later highlighted that limited show allocations were partly due to the dominance of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which had occupied a significant number of IMAX screens upon release.
A Bengaluru-based customer, Karthik Srinivasan, criticised the response on social media, where it was argued that the reaction appeared dismissive of genuine consumer concerns. It was stated that “firm communication could have been maintained without sounding rude,” and that the response reflected poorly on IMAX’s customer-facing image.
Fans react to VP’s response
The incident triggered widespread reactions online, with several users pointing out that the tone of the reply was unnecessary. It was noted by one user that “saying nothing would have been better,” while another commented that such responses undermine the premium experience associated with IMAX.
At the same time, some users acknowledged the operational constraints, suggesting that delays may have been influenced by scheduling conflicts and distribution priorities.
Project Hail Mary had earlier released in the US before arriving in India with a delay, which added to fan frustration. Initially, only a handful of IMAX shows were available, though the number was later increased following sustained demand.