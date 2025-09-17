Good Bad Ugly has been removed from Netflix due to unauthorised use of Ilaiyaraaja's songs in the film
This comes after a court order that barred producers from exhibiting the film with Ilaiyaraaja's songs
Ajith Kumar starrer released on Netflix on May 8 after its theatrical release in April
It has been four months since the release of Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly on Netflix in India, post its theatrical release, and now it is no longer available on the OTT giant. The action comedy had its digital premiere on May 8 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
Good Bad Ugly removed from Netflix
As per reports, the removal of the film is due to copyright infringement concerns. Recently, a court ordered the producers not to exhibit the film with three songs by composer Ilaiyaraaja, who had sued the makers for alleged unauthorised use of his songs in the Ajith starrer.
Ilaiyaraaja's notice to makers
In April, Ilaiyaraaja filed a copyright infringement suit against the producers Mythri Movie Makers for using three of his songs - Ottha Ruba Tharen, En Jodi Manja Kuruvi, and Ilamai Idho Idho in the film without his permission or consent. The Padma Vibhushan awardee demanded Rs 5 crore compensation and asked the makers to remove his songs. Amidst the court proceedings, Good Bad Ugly performed well at the box office and collected almost Rs 250 crore worldwide.
What the producers said
Earlier this month, Justice N Senthilkumar ordered the producers not to exhibit the film with Ilaiyaraaja's songs. This has apparently led Netflix to take down the film from its platform. However, the streamer is yet to release an official statement on the matter.
Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar, producer of Mythri Movie Makers, had earlier told Hindustan Times, "We have taken permission from all the music labels required for the songs we used in the film. The labels hold the rights, so we have followed protocol and taken NOCs from them. We have done things by the book."