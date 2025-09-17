Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly Removed From Netflix After Court Order On Unauthorised Use Of Ilaiyaraaja's Songs

Ajith Kumar's action comedy, Good Bad Ugly, has been taken off Netflix in India after a court order. It was due to the unauthorised use of Ilaiyaraaja's songs in the film.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Good Bad Ugly Netflix
Good Bad Ugly removed from Netflix over copyright dispute Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Good Bad Ugly has been removed from Netflix due to unauthorised use of Ilaiyaraaja's songs in the film

  • This comes after a court order that barred producers from exhibiting the film with Ilaiyaraaja's songs

  • Ajith Kumar starrer released on Netflix on May 8 after its theatrical release in April

It has been four months since the release of Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly on Netflix in India, post its theatrical release, and now it is no longer available on the OTT giant. The action comedy had its digital premiere on May 8 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Good Bad Ugly removed from Netflix

As per reports, the removal of the film is due to copyright infringement concerns. Recently, a court ordered the producers not to exhibit the film with three songs by composer Ilaiyaraaja, who had sued the makers for alleged unauthorised use of his songs in the Ajith starrer.

Ajith Kumar in Good Bad Ugly - Instagram
Good Bad Ugly X Review: Netizens Hail Ajith's Entry; Call It 'Mass Entertainer'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Ilaiyaraaja's notice to makers

In April, Ilaiyaraaja filed a copyright infringement suit against the producers Mythri Movie Makers for using three of his songs - Ottha Ruba Tharen, En Jodi Manja Kuruvi, and Ilamai Idho Idho in the film without his permission or consent. The Padma Vibhushan awardee demanded Rs 5 crore compensation and asked the makers to remove his songs. Amidst the court proceedings, Good Bad Ugly performed well at the box office and collected almost Rs 250 crore worldwide.

Ajith Kumar, Prashanth Neel - X
Ajith Kumar And 'KGF' Director Prasanth Neel In Talks To Collaborate On Two Films? Here's What We Know

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Related Content
Related Content

What the producers said

Earlier this month, Justice N Senthilkumar ordered the producers not to exhibit the film with Ilaiyaraaja's songs. This has apparently led Netflix to take down the film from its platform. However, the streamer is yet to release an official statement on the matter.

Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar, producer of Mythri Movie Makers, had earlier told Hindustan Times, "We have taken permission from all the music labels required for the songs we used in the film. The labels hold the rights, so we have followed protocol and taken NOCs from them. We have done things by the book."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs United Arab Emirates, Asia Cup 2025: PAK Cancel Pre-match Press Conference Ahead Of UAE Tie

  2. Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025: Tigers Keep Campaign Alive With 8-Run Win

  3. Pakistan Vs United Arab Emirates, Asia Cup 2025 Match 10: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In PAK Vs UAE Game

  4. Rahul Gandhi 'Darling' Of Pakistan: Shahid Afridi's Comments Trigger Political Row

  5. Apollo Tyres Bags INR 579 Crore Jersey Deal With Team India After Dream11 Exit

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India-US Get Ready For Trade Talks

  2. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  3. Centre’s Import Duty Waiver On Cotton Plunges Local Farmers Into Despair

  4. Uttarakhand Weather Update: Cloudbursts and Flash Floods Trigger Red Alerts

  5. Assam Civil Services Officer Nupur Bora Arrested After Rs 2 Crore Seizure| Who Is Nupur Bora?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. U.S. and China Agree on TikTok Ownership Framework Amid Trade Talks

  2. Trump Files $15 Billion Defamation Suit Against The New York Times

  3. Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

  4. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  5. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

World News

  1. India-US Get Ready For Trade Talks

  2. Trump Files $15 Billion Defamation Suit Against The New York Times

  3. Israel Strikes Houthi-Controlled Hodeidah Port In Yemen, Dozens Killed

  4. A Recipe For Friendship: How India-Russia Relations Stay Strong Despite Headwinds

  5. Germany Holds Talks With Taliban Representatives To Resume Deportations

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 17, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Libra, Sagittarius & More

  2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday: What Investments And Visits Are Planned This Year

  3. Mahalaya 2025 - Date, Rituals, And Celebration Of The Auspicious Day

  4. Death Penalty Sought In Charlie Kirk Killing

  5. Japan Holds Back On Palestinian Statehood Recognition Amid Diplomatic Pressures

  6. Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly Removed From Netflix After Court Order On Unauthorised Use Of Ilaiyaraaja's Songs

  7. Delhi Weather Forecast: Light Rain Expected with Rising Temperatures

  8. SC Grants Bail to Elgar Parishad Case Accused Mahesh Raut On Medical Grounds