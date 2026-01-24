Mankatha Re-release Chaos: Ajith Kumar Fans Burst Crackers Inside Theatre During Screening

The Mankatha movie re-release turned chaotic as Ajith Kumar fans celebrated inside theatres with whistles and fireworks.

Mankatha
A still from Mankatha Photo: IMDb
  • Mankatha re-release triggers massive fan celebrations.

  • Ajith Kumar’s Vinayak Mahadev remains iconic.

  • Crackers burst inside theatre prompt police action.

Mankatha movie re-release has once again proven the cult status of Ajith Kumar’s iconic gangster drama. As the film returned to big screens, fans across Tamil Nadu and Kerala turned theatres into celebration zones, reaffirming why Mankatha remains one of Ajith’s most defining films even years later. However, the enthusiasm crossed a line during one screening, drawing attention for the wrong reasons.

Mankatha re-release sparks fan frenzy inside theatres

According to reports, Ajith Kumar fans welcomed the Mankatha re-release with deafening cheers, whistles and nonstop claps. At Karpagam Theatre in Coimbatore, the excitement escalated when a fan burst crackers inside the cinema hall during Ajith’s introduction scene. Confetti flew across the hall as fans celebrated the moment like a festival. The situation reportedly required police officials to step in and bring the crowd under control, highlighting growing safety concerns around re-release screenings.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Create History With First Cinema Tableau At The Republic Day Parade
Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Create History With First Cinema Tableau At The Republic Day Parade

Ajith Kumar’s Vinayak Mahadev remains unforgettable

A major reason behind the Mankatha re-release buzz is Ajith Kumar’s performance as Vinayak Mahadev. Playing a morally corrupt Mumbai ACP, Ajith embraced heavy negative shades, a move that shocked audiences when the film first released. His salt-and-pepper look went on to become a trendsetter, while his intense face-offs with Arjun added lasting appeal. Even today, fans celebrate Vinayak Mahadev as one of Ajith’s boldest roles.

Mammootty Reunites With Director Adoor Gopalakrishnan For Padayaatra
Mammootty Reunites With Director Adoor Gopalakrishnan For Padayaatra

About Mankatha and its lasting impact

Mankatha follows Vinayak as he manipulates a gang planning to steal Rs 500 crore from IPL betting money, only to betray everyone in pursuit of greed. With escalating betrayals, police chases, kidnappings and a ruthless finale, the film cemented its place as a modern Tamil classic. The current Mankatha re-release response reflects its enduring popularity and hints at strong box office interest, despite the controversies.

