Actor Ajith Kumar is one of the most sought-after talents in Tamil cinema. The actor is currently busy working on his much-anticipated movie, ‘Vidaa Muyarchi.’ The actor will share the screen with Trisha in this Magizh Thirumeni directorial which is expected to release in theatres on Diwali. Amidst this, a recent report has revealed that the actor has met director Prashanth Neel, and they are in talks to collaborate on not one but two films.
As reported by DT Next, Ajith Kumar recently met director Prashanth Neel and there is a possibility of the duo working on two films. The report mentioned that while the first film might be a standalone action flick, the second film might be connected to Yash’s ‘KGF’ universe. The films will be produced by Vijay Kiragandur from Hombale Films. While there has been no official confirmation from the actor or the director, their recent meeting has fuelled speculations among fans and critics.
The report mentioned that Kumar met Neel when he was on a break from the shooting schedule of ‘Vidaa Muyarchi.’ The director has asked for three years from the actor. The report said, “Their first collaboration, which could be AK 64, will be a standalone project. This will go on floors in 2025 and release in 2026. The climax of the second film will lead to ‘KGF 3’, and Ajith’s character is touted to be the biggest of them all in Prashanth Neel Cinematic Universe.” It has been reported that the official announcements will be made next year, i.e. 2025.
On the work front, Neel is working on ‘Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam’ and an untitled film with Jr NTR. While Kumar will start working on Adhik Ravichandran’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ soon.