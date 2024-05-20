South Cinema

Jr NTR, ‘KGF’ Director Prashanth Neel Team Up For Next Film Tentatively Titled ‘NTR 31’

On actor Jr NTR's 41st birthday on Monday, it was announced that he and 'KGF' director Prashanth Neel will be teaming up for their next film, which is currently titled 'NTR 31' for which the shooting will begin in August.