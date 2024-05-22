Ajith Kumar Starrer 'Good Bad Ugly's Digital Rights Reportedly Sold For Rs 95 Crore

Tamil superstar Thala Ajith is one of the most sought-after actors. He has a huge fan base and they eagerly wait for his movies. Ajith Kumar will be seen in an action thriller, 'Good Bad Ugly' where he is said to be in a triple role. It is to be noted that, Ajith will be playing three different roles in a film after 18 years of gap. The movie has been written and directed by 'Bagheera' and 'Mark Anthony' fame, Adhik Ravichandran. Here's an interesting update regarding the upcoming film. Read on to know.
As per the reports, OTT platform Netflix has acquired the digital rights of the Ajith starrer for a whopping price of 95 crore. However, there is no official confirmation yet. Apart from Ajith, the other cast of 'Good Bad Ugly' is not finalised. It is slated to be released during Pongal next year.
As we have mentioned that Ajith Kumar's fans eagerly wait for his projects, 'Good Bad Ugly' has heightened the level of excitement among them. They are waiting with bated breath to see their favourite star in triple role in the big screen.
For the unversed, Ajith was last seen in a triple role KS Ravikumar’s film 'Varalaaru' that released in 2006. He played the role of a father and his two identical sons in the action drama. He earned a lot of appreciation for his stellar act in the film. He bagged the prestigious Tamil Nadu State Award for his performance in 'Varalaaru'. It was a blockbuster and the highest grosser of the year. Post its success, it was remade as 'Godfather' in Kannada, 'Tu Mo Dehara Chhai' in Odia and 'Nat Khat Mhar Tae Tite Pwal' in Burma.
Apart from 'Good Bad Ugly', Ajith will be seen in 'Vidaamuyarchi' directed by Magizh Thirumeni. It is touted to be an action thriller. The film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra and Arjun Sarja among others in pivotal roles.