Taking to her Instagram, Shalini shared a picture with Ajith Kumar in the hospital. She was dressed in a beige hospital scrub that had black dots all over it. She had pulled the sheet up to her torso and was also seen wearing hospital bands on her wrist. Her hair was pulled back in an updo, and she was seen holding Kumar’s hand. The actor, on the other hand, was seen seated next to her in a blue striped shirt. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Love you forever.”