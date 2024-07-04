Former actor Shalini, who is also the wife of Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar, left her fans concerned when she posted a picture of herself from the hospital. She was seen wearing hospital scrubs and was holding Kumar’s hand in the picture. She did not reveal why she was in the hospital. The picture has gone viral on social media.
Taking to her Instagram, Shalini shared a picture with Ajith Kumar in the hospital. She was dressed in a beige hospital scrub that had black dots all over it. She had pulled the sheet up to her torso and was also seen wearing hospital bands on her wrist. Her hair was pulled back in an updo, and she was seen holding Kumar’s hand. The actor, on the other hand, was seen seated next to her in a blue striped shirt. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Love you forever.”
Take a look at the post shared by Shalini here.
The picture has left fans concerned. It has fetched over 158K likes. Reacting to the picture, one fan said, “Any problem Shalini?!” A second fan wrote, “Evergreen Couples Of Kollywood.” A third fan mentioned, “Get well soon Shalini ma'am.” As reported by India Today, Shalini was admitted to the hospital for a ‘minor’ surgery. The report quoted a source who said, “It’s too personal, so let’s not get into the details. But she underwent surgery and is doing fine now. There’s a possibility that an official statement might be shared in a day or two.”
On the work front, Kumar is currently working for ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’ in Azerbaijan. The movie will see him share the screen with Trisha. It has been speculated that the actor rushed back to Chennai when he learned of Shalini’s health.