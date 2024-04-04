Popular Tamil actor Ajith Kumar is currently on a road trip in Madhya Pradesh. The actor is also a sports car racer and is fond of cars and racing. He will be next seen in ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’ and was seen shooting for this upcoming film in Azerbaijan in October and November last year. Recently, a BTS video from the shoot of the film has gone viral on social media. The video shows the actor engaging in a dangerous stunt sequence for the film.
Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Ajith Kumar’s manager – Suresh Chandra – shared three videos that showed the actor filming a stunt sequence in a car. The actor is seen driving the car while he has another actor seated next to him. The car topples to the side of the road as he loses control while trying to make a side stop. His manager shared three videos which were captured from three angles. They were shot in November 2023.
The videos have fetched over 16K likes and 12 million views. Fans took to the comments to express their concern for the actor. Many fans were also amazed to see Kumar performing his stunts by himself rather than relying on a stuntman. Reacting to the video, one fan wrote, “#VidaaMuyarchi…Hats off to sir for his amazing instinctive skills.” A second fan commented, “That was quite risky. Hope the production house takes proper precautionary measures before attempting such stunts with or without stunt double.” A third fan said, “As the day passes by, Thala looks more like Stephen Lang than Stephen Lang himself.”
‘Vidaa Muyarchi’ is being helmed by Magizh Thirumeni. Apart from Ajith Kumar, the movie will also star Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, and Arav.