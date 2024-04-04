The videos have fetched over 16K likes and 12 million views. Fans took to the comments to express their concern for the actor. Many fans were also amazed to see Kumar performing his stunts by himself rather than relying on a stuntman. Reacting to the video, one fan wrote, “#VidaaMuyarchi…Hats off to sir for his amazing instinctive skills.” A second fan commented, “That was quite risky. Hope the production house takes proper precautionary measures before attempting such stunts with or without stunt double.” A third fan said, “As the day passes by, Thala looks more like Stephen Lang than Stephen Lang himself.”