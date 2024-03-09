Ajith Kumar Discharged From Hospital After Being Treated For Nerve Swelling

Actor Ajith Kumar, who was recently admitted to a hospital in Chennai, has been discharged. The Tamil actor underwent a minor medical procedure for a swollen nerve earlier this week. He is now fine and has returned home to recover.
On Saturday, trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to his X account (formerly known as Twitter) to share an update about Ajith's health. “Actor #Ajithkumar has returned home from his recent hospital visit. All is well! (sic)”, he wrote.
Fans of the 'Valimai' actor are relieved that Ajith is fine now. They thanked the trade expert for confirming it. ''God will never leave a person who is gold hearted long live Ajith Kumar aka AK saab,'' wrote one user. Many wished him for a speedy recovery.
Recently, reports of the actor suffering from a cyst in his brain were circulated. Post which, his spokesperson told a portal that Ajith was admitted to the hospital for a general examination.
The spokesperson told Zoom, "On Thursday, Ajith sir got admitted to the hospital for a general examination. There was undue swelling in the nerve connecting his ear to the brain. Doctors got rid of it now with a simple medical procedure." He added, "Ajith is fine, he walked from the ward to the ICU''.
He also said that Ajith became even more conscious about his health, after the demise of art director Milan Fernandez. He said, “Ajith was supposed to meet Milan in half an hour when he passed away. That shattered him and he began taking his health check-ups more seriously."
Recently, videos of Ajith from the hospital went viral where his wife accompanied him. There were also reports that the 52-year-old actor took test due to damage to his spinal cord.
Work-wise, Thala Ajith will be seen in 'Vidaa Muyarchi' directed by Magizh Thirumeni. It is all set to hit the screens in late April or May.