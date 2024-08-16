South Cinema

54th Kerala State Film Awards: 'Aadujeevitham' Bags 9 Awards; Prithviraj, Urvashi, Beena Chandran Win Top Honours

The 54th Kerala State Film Awards were announced today, August 16. Check out the full winners list here.

Kerala State Film Awards winners
Kerala State Film Awards winners Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The 54th Kerala State Film Awards were announced today, August 16. The awards celebrated some of the great talents of the Malayalam film industry-the actors, directors, writers, and technicians who played a huge role in take the Malayapam cinema to the next level. Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Aadujeevitham- The Goat Life' achieved clean sweeps. Prithviraj won the Best Actor while Urvashi and Beena R Chandran shared Best Actress award at the Kerala State Film Awards. Mammootty's 'Kaathal - The Core' bagged the Best Picture. Blessy won Best Director for his film 'Aadujeevitham'.

Urvashi won Best Actress for her performance in Christo Tomy's 'Ullozhukku' and Beena R Chandran won for her film 'Thadavu', directed by Fazil Razak. The film released in theatres in 2023.

Written and directed by Christo Tomy, 'Ullozhukku' featuredUrvashi and Parvathy Thiruvothu in lead roles. The film revolves around mother-in-law and daughter-in-law who discover secrets about each other after the death of the man in the house.

'Aadujeevitham' baggd the maximum awards- nine honours- Sunil KS won the Best Cinematographer award and Resul Pookutty, along with Sarath Mohan, won the Best Sound Mixing award for the survival drama. The film also received the Jury’s Special Mention for being the Most Popular Film.

Rishab Shetty in 'Kantara' - YouTube
70th National Film Awards: Rishab Shetty Wins Best Actor, Sooraj R Barjatya Bags Best Director For 'Uunchai'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The film is an adaptation of the 2008 best-selling Malayalam novel of the same name by Benyami. It revolves around the life of Najeeb Muhammed, who is employed as a goatherd against his will. How he survives in a slave-like situation in the middle of the Saudi desert is the crux of the story.

Veteran director Sudhir Mishra headed the jury. Alagappan N, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Sreevalsan J Menon, Priyanandan TR, C Ajoy, NS Madhavan, Ann Augustine were also part of the jury of the Kerala State Film Awards.

Here’s the full list of Kerala State Film Awards 2024 winners 

Best Film – Kaathal The Core

Best Actress – Urvashi (Ullozhukku), Beena R Chandran (Thadavu)

Best Actor – Prithviraj Sukumaran (Aadujeevitham)

Best Director – Blessy (Aadujeevitham) 

Best Second FIlm – Iratta (Rohit MG Krishnan) 

Best Debutant – Fazil Razak (Thadavu)

Best Popular Film – Aadujeevitham

Special Jury Actor – Sudhi Kozhikode (Kaathal), KR Gokul (Aadujeevitham), Krishnan

Special AWard to Outstanding Brilliance in any aspect of cinematic art – Gaganachari

Special Jury award for women/transgender people – Director Shalini Ushadevi (Ennennum)

Best Playback Singer (F) – Ann Amy (Thinkal Poovil – Pachuvum Albutha Vilakkum) 

Best Playback Singer (M) – Vidyadharan Master (Jananam 1947, Pranayam Thodarunnu)

Best Editing – Sangeeth Prathap (Little Miss Rawther)

Best Background Music – Matthews Pulikkal (Kaathal – The Core)

Best Songs – Justin Varghese (Chaver)

Best Lyrics – Harish Mohanan (Chenthaamara Poovil – Chaaver) 

Best VFX – Andrew d cruz, vishak babu (2018) 

Best Dance Choreographer : Jishnu (Sulekha Manzil)

Best Dubbing Artist (F) – Sumangala – Jananam 1947, Pranayam Thodarunnu 

Best Dubbing Artist (M) – Roshan Mathew – Ullozhukku, Valatty

Best Costume – Femina Jabbar – O Baby 

Best Makeup Artist – ranjith Ambady (Aadujeevitham)

Best processing lab./colorist – Vaishal Shiva Ganesh (Aadujeevitham)

Best Sound Mixing – Resul Pookutty, Sharat Mohan (Aadujeevitham) 

Best Sync Sound – Shameer Ahmed (O Baby) 

Best Production Design – Mohandas (2018) 

Best Adapted Screenplay – Blessy (Aadujeevitham)

Best Original Screenplay – Rohith MG Krishnan (Iratta) 

Best Cinematography – Sunil kS (Aadujeevitham)

Best Story – Kaathal The Core 

Best Child actor F  – Thennal Abhilash – Sesham mikeil Fathima

Best CHild actor M – Avirth Menon – Pachuvum Adhbhutha Vilakkum

Best Character Artist (F) – Sreeshma Chandran (Pombalai urimai)

Best Character ARtist (M) – Vijayaraghavan (Pookkaalam)

