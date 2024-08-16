Art & Entertainment

70th National Film Awards: Rishab Shetty Wins Best Actor, Sooraj R Barjatya Bags Best Director For 'Uunchai'

The 70th National Film Awards are announced today, August 16, by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Rishab Shetty wins National award for Best Actor for Kantara
Rishab Shetty in 'Kantara' Photo: YouTube
The much-awaited 70th National Film Awards are announced today, August 16, by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The jury includes - Rahul Rawail, Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury; Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury; Mr. Gangadhar Mudalair, Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury. Rishabh Shetty won the Best Actor for his stellar act in 'Kantara'. He also directed it. Nithya Menen and Mansi Parekh shared the Best Actress award for 'Thiruchitrambalam' and 'Kutch Express'.

Manoj Bajpayee's 'Gulmohar' was honoured with the Best Hindi Film at the 70th National Film Awards. The film also starred Sharmila Tagore. It was released on Disney+ Hotstar. Manoj Bajpayee also won Special Mention award for 'Gulmohar'.

Best Director award was won by Sooraj Barjatya for 'Uunchai' while Malayalam film 'Aattam' won the Best Film award. Pritam won the Best Music award for Hindi film 'Brahmastra' at the 70th National Film Awards. 

KGF Chapter 2 wins the National Film Award for Best Kannada Film. It also won the award for the Best Stunt Choreography.

Here's the list of winners from other categories

  • Best Bengali film- Kaberi Antardhan

  • Best Marathi film- Vaalvi

  • Best Kannada film- KGF Chapter 2 (Also won the award for the Best Stunt Choreography)

  • Best Malayalam Film- Saudi Vellakka CC.225/2009.

  • Best Tamil film- Ponniyin Selvan 1 

  • Best Telugu film- Karthikeya 2 

  • Best Odia Film- Daman 

  • Best Punjabi Film- Baghi Di Dhee

  • Best Tiwa Film- Sikaisal 

  • Best Assamese Film- Emuthi Puthi

  • Best Choreography- Thiruchitramblam

  • Best Music Director (Background Music)- AR Rahman for Ponniyin Selvan:1

  • Best Female Playback Singer- Bombay Jayashri for Saudi Vellakka CC.225/2009

  • Best Male Playback Singer- Arijit Singh for Brahmastra song Kesariya

  • Best Actor in a Supporting Role- Pavan Raj Malhotra for Fouja

  • Best Actress in a Supporting Role- Neena Gupta for Uunchai

  • Best Child Artist- Sreepath for Malikappuram

  • Best Debut Film of a Director- Pramod Kumar for Haryanvi film Fouja

  • Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment- Kantara Best Feature Film promoting National, Social and Environmental Values- Kutch Express

  • Best Sound Design- Anand Krishnamoorthi for Ponniyin Selvan 1

  • Best Costume Designer- Niki Joshi for Kutch Express

  • Best Cinematography- Ravi Varman for Ponniyin Selvan 1 

  • Best Editing- Attam

  • Best Production Design- Aparajito 

  • Best Lyrics- Naushad Sadar Khan for Fouja 

  • Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comic)- Brahmastra

Non-Feature Film awards

  • Best Debut Director film- Madhyantara

  • Best Non Feature Film- Ayena

  • Best Non Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental values-

    On the BrinK season 2

  • Best Documentary- Murmurs of the Jungle

  • Best Short: Xunyota and Best Animation Film: A Coconut Tree

  • Best Direction award- From The Shadow

  • Best Script and Best Cinematography- Mono No Aware.

  • Best Narration- Murmurs of the Jungle

  • Best Music Direction- Vishal Bhardwaj for Fursat

