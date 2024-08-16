The much-awaited 70th National Film Awards are announced today, August 16, by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The jury includes - Rahul Rawail, Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury; Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury; Mr. Gangadhar Mudalair, Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury. Rishabh Shetty won the Best Actor for his stellar act in 'Kantara'. He also directed it. Nithya Menen and Mansi Parekh shared the Best Actress award for 'Thiruchitrambalam' and 'Kutch Express'.