The much-awaited 70th National Film Awards are announced today, August 16, by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The jury includes - Rahul Rawail, Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury; Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury; Mr. Gangadhar Mudalair, Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury. Rishabh Shetty won the Best Actor for his stellar act in 'Kantara'. He also directed it. Nithya Menen and Mansi Parekh shared the Best Actress award for 'Thiruchitrambalam' and 'Kutch Express'.
Manoj Bajpayee's 'Gulmohar' was honoured with the Best Hindi Film at the 70th National Film Awards. The film also starred Sharmila Tagore. It was released on Disney+ Hotstar. Manoj Bajpayee also won Special Mention award for 'Gulmohar'.
Best Director award was won by Sooraj Barjatya for 'Uunchai' while Malayalam film 'Aattam' won the Best Film award. Pritam won the Best Music award for Hindi film 'Brahmastra' at the 70th National Film Awards.
KGF Chapter 2 wins the National Film Award for Best Kannada Film. It also won the award for the Best Stunt Choreography.
Here's the list of winners from other categories
Best Bengali film- Kaberi Antardhan
Best Marathi film- Vaalvi
Best Malayalam Film- Saudi Vellakka CC.225/2009.
Best Tamil film- Ponniyin Selvan 1
Best Telugu film- Karthikeya 2
Best Odia Film- Daman
Best Punjabi Film- Baghi Di Dhee
Best Tiwa Film- Sikaisal
Best Assamese Film- Emuthi Puthi
Best Choreography- Thiruchitramblam
Best Music Director (Background Music)- AR Rahman for Ponniyin Selvan:1
Best Female Playback Singer- Bombay Jayashri for Saudi Vellakka CC.225/2009
Best Male Playback Singer- Arijit Singh for Brahmastra song Kesariya
Best Actor in a Supporting Role- Pavan Raj Malhotra for Fouja
Best Actress in a Supporting Role- Neena Gupta for Uunchai
Best Child Artist- Sreepath for Malikappuram
Best Debut Film of a Director- Pramod Kumar for Haryanvi film Fouja
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment- Kantara Best Feature Film promoting National, Social and Environmental Values- Kutch Express
Best Sound Design- Anand Krishnamoorthi for Ponniyin Selvan 1
Best Costume Designer- Niki Joshi for Kutch Express
Best Cinematography- Ravi Varman for Ponniyin Selvan 1
Best Editing- Attam
Best Production Design- Aparajito
Best Lyrics- Naushad Sadar Khan for Fouja
Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comic)- Brahmastra
Non-Feature Film awards
Best Debut Director film- Madhyantara
Best Non Feature Film- Ayena
Best Non Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental values-
On the BrinK season 2
Best Documentary- Murmurs of the Jungle
Best Short: Xunyota and Best Animation Film: A Coconut Tree
Best Direction award- From The Shadow
Best Script and Best Cinematography- Mono No Aware.
Best Narration- Murmurs of the Jungle
Best Music Direction- Vishal Bhardwaj for Fursat