Soumyajit Majumder Looking Forward For His Directorial Debut

‘Homecoming’, is Soumyajit Majumder’s personal love letter to the City of Joy, Kolkata, and the musical drama will revolve around a group of friends from Kolkata who reunite after 7 years.

Soumyajit Majumder is making his directorial debut with 'Homecoming.'

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 4:49 pm

Filmmaker Soumyajit Majumder is excited about his directorial debut with the upcoming film, ‘Homecoming’, a starring Sayani Gupta, Tushar Pandey, Plabita Borthakur, Hussain Dalal and Soham Majumdar.

“Homecoming’ marks an important milestone in my career as an artist, not only because it is my first film as a director but also because the story is very personal to me. Having been brought up in Kolkata and coming from a theatre background myself, it is sort of a homage to my roots. At the heart, it is a cosmopolitan film that people from all around will be able to relate to,” he says.

The musical drama’s plot revolves around a group of friends from Kolkata who reunite after 7 years on the occasion of Durga Puja at their old theatre -rehearsal space which is in the danger of being converted into a heritage hotel.

“The indomitable spirit of a dream team with the best of talents from Bollywood and Tollywood as part of an ensemble of more than 30 actors, a national and international award-winning crew is the driving force behind making my first film #Homecoming.This musical was a lifetime experience for all of us. The love and passion of the misfits towards the film will reflect on screen. Reunions, friendships and comebacks have found a home in ‘Homecoming’,” he adds.

A cosmopolitan film featuring dialogues in Bengali, Hindi and English and those associated with it, believe that it will appeal to audiences across the country.

“Soumyajit is a force to reckon with and I am so happy I could be part of his debut film. This film has been made with immense love and undeniable passion and I hope it's able to reach as many people as possible. I play Sri. She is the woman you cannot look past and get over,” says Sayani Gupta.

“It was special working on this film because of the cast and crew, so many amazing actors coming together. It was also my first shoot in Kolkata, one of my favourite cities. I love the spirit of the film and the filmmakers. I was excited about it since I read the script and when it all came together it was beautiful. I love my character Nargis, she's a lot like me. I was a little nervous about the poetry bit though,” adds Plabita Borthakur.

