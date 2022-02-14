Monday, Feb 14, 2022
Nikkhil Advani: Naive To Say That OTT Titles Are Not Driven By Numbers

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani feels that OTT platforms have given young filmmakers an opportunity to tell stories the way they want to, without really compromising on the commercial angles.

Updated: 14 Feb 2022 11:57 am

Contrary to the popular belief, filmmaker Nikkhil Advani doesn’t agree that OTT projects are not driven by numbers, which is enabling the artists and the storytellers to focus on their skills rather than worrying about the market forces that govern a film or a web series, on such platforms.  

It’s a bit naïve to say OTT platforms are not bothered about market forces. It’s just that there is a group of people committed to good content, now. If that content and story can somewhere or the other be safeguarded, with commercial decisions, of course they will do it,” says Advani who has been the producer to several successful OTT titles such as  'Empire', 'Mumbai: 26/11' and the recently released series 'Rocket Boys'. 

“OTT has given filmmakers that chance to tell stories, the way they want to. Nothing else has changed, it has helped younger filmmakers to express freely and I think that’s great,” he adds.  

Despite the ongoing pandemic, which has been one of the primary reasons in the sharp growth of audience on OTT platforms, Advani feels, will not have an impact on theatrical releases, in the long run.   

“Audiences are very different for both mediums. Pandemic has increased the habit and has increased the base, on OTT. But, in our country, people who go to theatres in smaller towns, 95 percent of see it as an outing for the family, for entertainment. That will always exist. Once we are in space, when it becomes normal, you will see theatres come back again, regardless of OTT platforms,” he says.   

Art & Entertainment Nikkhil Advani OTT Platforms Filmmaker Filmmaking Film Industry Film Film Director India
