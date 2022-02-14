Monday, Feb 14, 2022
Amaan And Ayaan Ali Bangash's Latest Release Was For A Cause

The six-track EP creates awareness and proceeds for the ‘Justice For Every Child’ campaign that was launched by Nobel-prize winner Kailash Satyarthi's Children’s Foundation (KSCF).

Amaan And Ayaan Ali Bangash.

Updated: 14 Feb 2022 11:47 am

Hindustani classical musicians and brothers Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash's latest EP 'We For Love’, which release last month was created to raise awareness and proceeds for the ‘Justice For Every Child’ campaign that was launched by Nobel-prize winner Kailash Satyarthi's Children’s Foundation (KSCF), which was founded in 2021, to ensure victims of child sexual abuse and rape get timely justice and mental health support to enable them to heal and continue their lives with dignity and freedom.

"‘We For Love’ was an idea that became a reality very organically. Music is a powerful medium that connects humankind. ‘We For Love’ has indeed been a defining journey for us as artists and as fellow human beings. We are so honoured to have a galaxy of artists who are such game changers in their field. Creatively it was a desire to work with all of them for years but perhaps this cause got us all together as all the artists resonated with the ethos of the campaign. It all happened post the Delta variant time so technology was very handy for files to go back and forth. I think we completed the EP in less than three months!," says Ayaan Ali Bangash.

The 6-track experimental EP embraces an eclectic mix of collaborators including Karan Johar, Karsh Kale, Malini Awasthi, Mahesh Kale, Shubha Mudgal and the iconic Sarod Grand Master Amjad Ali Khan.

"We are so honoured to have a galaxy of artists who are such game changers in their field. You could call it an experimental EP that embraces an eclectic mix of collaborators including Karan Johar, Karsh Kale, Malini Awasthi, Mahesh Kale, Shubha Mudgal and our father and guru the iconic Ustad Amjad Ali Khan. My father was Kailashji's choice of artist for the Nobel Peace concert so it was only ideal to have him do the finale track," says Amaan Ali Khan. "It was always a desire to work with all these artists but due to all our schedule’s one didn’t really reach out. However, perhaps it took a sentiment as powerful as this to get us all together," adds Ayaan Ali Khan, who feels honoured to have been able to become a part of something that will have such a "positive impact which is both uplifting and action-inspiring."

The campaign will intervene in 5,000 cases of child sexual abuse and rape in 100 Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) in 100 districts across the country with the highest backlogs of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 cases across India.

"This national campaign is working to ensure victims of child sexual abuse and rape get timely justice and mental health support to enable them to heal and continue their lives with dignity and freedom. The appeal of socially conscious music is widespread and we are happy to contribute to this revolution time and again. We thank every artist on the project for wholeheartedly participating in the process and making this EP one of our most memorable collaborative pieces thus far," adds Amaan ali Khan.

