Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Sony Sets Neill Blomkamp's 'Gran Tursimo' For August 2023 Release

'Gram Tursimo' is the film adaptation of a video game of the same name to be produced by Sony in collaboration with PlayStation Productions. It will be directed by Neill Blomkamp from a screenplay by Jason Hall.

Sony Sets Neill Blomkamp's 'Gran Tursimo' For August 2023 Release
Neill Blomkamp IMDb

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Jun 2022 7:06 pm

Director Neill Blomkamp's film adaption of the popular video game ‘Gran Turismo’ will make its debut in theatres worldwide on August 11, 2023. Blomkamp, known for movies like ‘District 9’, ‘Elysium’ and ‘Chappie’, will direct the film from a screenplay by Jason Hall.

Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions, which recently collaborated for Tom Holland-starrer ‘Uncharted’, shared the news on Tuesday, according to Deadline.

It is based on a true story of a teenage ‘Gran Turismo’ player who used his gaming talents to win a series of Nissan competitions and go on to become a professional racing car driver, as per the official plotline.

Related stories

SonyLIV Bags Streaming Rights Of 'Tanaav', Indian Adaptation Of Israeli Hit Show 'Fauda'

Tom Hardy Starrer 'Venom 3' In The Works At Sony Pictures

No cast is currently attached to the project, which will be produced by Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan of PlayStation Productions, along with Doug Belgrad and Dana Brunetti.

Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions most recently developed the cinematic version of another popular video game ‘Uncharted’.

Led by Holland and also starring Mark Wahlberg, the film earned USD 400 million at the global box office. 

Besides ‘Gran Turismo’, the two studios are also working on the series adaptation of the action-adventure game  ‘The Last of Us’ for premium cable TV network HBO. The show will feature Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey and Gabriel Luna.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Neill Blomkamp Sony PlayStation Gun Tursimo Film Adaptation Video Games Tom Holland Uncharted Jason Hall Film Release
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SL Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Preview, Streaming

SL Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Preview, Streaming

With Struggle Of Livelihood, Migrant Workers Refuse To Leave Kashmir Valley Despite Targeted Killings

With Struggle Of Livelihood, Migrant Workers Refuse To Leave Kashmir Valley Despite Targeted Killings