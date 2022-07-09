Saturday, Jul 09, 2022
Sonu Sood, Team MTV 'Roadies' Donates 1,000 Raincoats To Mumbai Police

Sonu Sood's MTV Roadies team donates 1,000 raincoats to Mumbai Police amid heavy monsoon rain.

Updated: 09 Jul 2022 2:42 pm

Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood, who is seen as a host on the show MTV 'Roadies Journey to South Africa', is known for going out of the way to help others.

Recently, he has given support to the team of 'MTV Roadies' in donating 1000 raincoats to the Mumbai Police on the anvil of monsoons.

Sood said: "I have the utmost respect for our Mumbai Police and thank them for their extraordinary hard work, which makes our ordinary lives safe."

He added: "This contribution of a thousand raincoats from MTV 'Roadies' is our way of saluting them and further equipping them for their duties," he adds.

The raincoats provided by MTV and created by Yashlok Welfare Foundation, are created by marginalized sections of society such as the unemployed youth, women, rural population, and differently-abled individuals.

The production of these reflective jackets for the Mumbai Police also offers a sustainable mode of employment to this community.

[With Inputs from IANS]

