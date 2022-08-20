Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Become Parents To A Bonny Baby Boy

Actress Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja have become parents to a baby boy, the couple announced on Saturday.

In a statement shared on their respective Instagram accounts, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja said they look forward to this new journey of parenthood.

"On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed - Sonam and Anand (sic)," the statement read.

Sonam Kapoor's father, actor Anil Kapoor, said the family is elated to welcome the new member.

"We are delighted to announce, on the 20th of August 2022, the arrival of the newest member of our family. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been blessed with a healthy baby boy and we couldn't be more elated. Our hearts are bursting with pride and love for the new parents and their beautiful angel," he said in a statement signed by wife Sunita Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's parents Harish Ahuja and Priya Ahuja.

The news was first shared by veteran actress Neetu Kapoor and choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan, who congratulated the pair on the birth of their first child.

Sonam Kapoor, known for her work in films like ‘Neerja’, ‘Raanjhanaa’, ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’, ‘Delhi 6’, and many others, announced her pregnancy in March.

The 37-year-old actor tied the knot with Anand, 39, in 2018. Her last big screen outing was in the 2019 comedy ‘The Zoya Factor’, opposite Dulquer Salmaan. She will next be seen in ‘Blind’, directed by Shome Makhija and co-starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey.

[With Inputs From PTI]