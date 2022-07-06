Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Silambarasan Returns To Chennai After Dad's Treatment In US

Actor Silambarasan had left for the US in early June to make arrangements for his father T Rajendar's treatment. He had postponed all his professional commitments.

Silambarasan TR
Silambarasan TR Instagram/@silambarasantrofficial

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Jul 2022 7:10 pm

Actor Silambarasan TR, also known as Simbu, has returned from the United States and resumed shooting for his films after his dad, director and actor T. Rajendar who was taken to the US for treatment, made a complete recovery.

Sources close to the actor said that only Silambarasan has returned to Chennai and that other members of his family, including his dad, are still in the US.

It all began with actor-producer T. Rajendar suddenly developing chest pain recently. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital, where doctors treated him.

Related stories

Silambarasan Postpones Shoot, Travels To US For Father T Rajendar's Treatment

Silambarasan To Lead Linguswamy's Next Directorial

After a complete examination, the director was diagnosed with internal bleeding in the stomach. Rajendar was advised to go for advanced treatment. As soon as Silambarasan learnt of his dad's condition, he postponed all his professional and personal commitments to ensure that he was fully available for his father's treatment.

As doctors have advised him a long stretch of rest, family members have decided to stay back in the US for a month.

Actor Silambarasan has been handling all the processes pertaining to the treatment of his father and made arrangements for all the amenities required for a month before returning to Chennai.

[With Inputs From IANS]
 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Silambarasan T Rajendar Medical Treatment Chennai The United States Tamil Actor Silambarasan T Rajender
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sensex Reverses Intra-Day Gains To Settle Down By 100 Points

Sensex Reverses Intra-Day Gains To Settle Down By 100 Points

UK: In Major Blow, 2 Key Ministers Quit Boris Johnson Government

UK: In Major Blow, 2 Key Ministers Quit Boris Johnson Government