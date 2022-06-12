Sunday, Jun 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Silambarasan Postpones Shoot, Travels To US For Father T Rajendar's Treatment

Tamil actor Silambarasan has left for the United States of America to make medical arrangements for his father T Rajendar's treatment.

Silambarasan Postpones Shoot, Travels To US For Father T Rajendar's Treatment
Silambarasan, T Rajendar Instagram, IMDb

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Jun 2022 4:03 pm

Tamil star Silambarasan aka STR has been in the news recently because of his father, T Rajendar's health. The' Maanaadu' actor has flown to the United States of America to make medical arrangements for his father. The actor has put all of his professional commitments on hold for the moment.

Rajendar, who is also a Tamil film star, fell sick a few weeks ago, and after being diagnosed, physicians recommended an intensive treatment for him. With this in mind, the former actor has decided to relocate abroad for his upcoming treatment and has recently received Visa approval for the same, reported Pinkvilla. 

Silambarasan has decided to visit the location himself before moving abroad, in order to make the necessary arrangements for his father's treatment. Rajendar was scheduled to travel to Singapore for medical treatment, but he and his family have decided to travel to the United States instead. He  is also expected to depart to the United States on June 14 and will only return to Chennai once he has fully recovered.

Related stories

Silambarasan To Lead Linguswamy's Next Directorial

Silambarasan Shares an Update On Father T Rajendar's Health

The filming of STR's next film, 'Pathu Thala', has been postponed. The actor will return to Chennai only after the surgery is completed. 

This will be Silambarasan's second release in 2022 after 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu'. This film, directed by Obeli N Krishna, is a remake of the Kannada film 'Mufti.' Gautham Karthik, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Gautham Menon will also play pivotal roles in the film. It  is described as a gangster drama.

He has also revealed a new project called 'Corona Kumar,' in which he will collaborate with filmmaker Gokul.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Tamil Actor Silambarasan T Rajendar Medical Treatment United States Of America Film Shooting Movie Postponed Silambarasan T Rajender
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Whose Pão Is it: Into The World Of Goa’s Famed Bread

Whose Pão Is it: Into The World Of Goa’s Famed Bread

Brazil Vs Argentina Friendly At MCG Stand Cancelled

Brazil Vs Argentina Friendly At MCG Stand Cancelled