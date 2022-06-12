Tamil star Silambarasan aka STR has been in the news recently because of his father, T Rajendar's health. The' Maanaadu' actor has flown to the United States of America to make medical arrangements for his father. The actor has put all of his professional commitments on hold for the moment.

Rajendar, who is also a Tamil film star, fell sick a few weeks ago, and after being diagnosed, physicians recommended an intensive treatment for him. With this in mind, the former actor has decided to relocate abroad for his upcoming treatment and has recently received Visa approval for the same, reported Pinkvilla.

Silambarasan has decided to visit the location himself before moving abroad, in order to make the necessary arrangements for his father's treatment. Rajendar was scheduled to travel to Singapore for medical treatment, but he and his family have decided to travel to the United States instead. He is also expected to depart to the United States on June 14 and will only return to Chennai once he has fully recovered.

The filming of STR's next film, 'Pathu Thala', has been postponed. The actor will return to Chennai only after the surgery is completed.

This will be Silambarasan's second release in 2022 after 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu'. This film, directed by Obeli N Krishna, is a remake of the Kannada film 'Mufti.' Gautham Karthik, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Gautham Menon will also play pivotal roles in the film. It is described as a gangster drama.

He has also revealed a new project called 'Corona Kumar,' in which he will collaborate with filmmaker Gokul.