Monday, Jun 27, 2022
Sidhu Moosewala's Posthumous Song 'SYL' Deleted From YouTube

Late singer Sidhu Moosewala's latest 'SYL' was deleted from YouTube after a legal complaint was filed against it.

Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala. Twitter

Updated: 27 Jun 2022 10:49 am

Sidhu Moosewala's song 'SYL', which was released posthumously, is now not available on the video-sharing/streaming platform YouTube in India.

Written and composed by Moosewala, who was shot dead in May, the song was released by music producer MXRCI on Friday.

The track's title refers to the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, which has been a bone of contention between Punjab and Haryana for several decades. 

Punjab has been demanding a reassessment of its share of the Ravi-Beas river's water while Haryana has been seeking completion of the canal to get its share.

On Sunday, the song was removed from YouTube in India. 

"Video unavailable. This content is not available on this country domain due to a legal complaint from the government," the message displayed on YouTube read.

Since its debut, 'SYL' had amassed over 27 million views on the Google-owned platform and had received 3.3 million likes.

Moosewala, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district last month. The late singer enjoyed a huge following in India and abroad with songs such as 'So High', 'Same Beef', 'The Last Ride', and 'Just Listen'. 

Recently, his track '295' made it to the Billboard Global 200 Chart. The song was listed at the 154 spot earlier this month, while its viewership number on YouTube has gone past the 200 million mark.

[With Inputs from PTI]

