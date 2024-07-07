Art & Entertainment

Sidharth Malhotra Remembers 'Fearless' Captain Vikram Batra On His 25th Death Anniversary

Actor Sidharth Malhotra who played Captain Vikram Batra in the 2021 film 'Shershaah' paid a heartfelt tribute to the Param Vir Chakra recipient on the occasion of his 25th death anniversary.

Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra pays tribute to late Captain Vikram Batra on his 25th death anniversary Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Sidharth Malhotra who played Captain Vikram Batra in the 2021 film 'Shershaah' paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Param Vir Chakra recipient on the occasion of his 25th death anniversary. Sidharth took to his X handle to share a photo of Vikram Batra and called him 'fearless'. This year also marks 25 years of the Kargil War.

Sidharth wrote, "Param Vir Chakra, Captain Vikram Batra, it's been 25 years since your fearless actions and ultimate sacrifice made history. Your legacy to this day remains the highest ideals of bravery and honor. We remember and honor you today and always for "Yeh Dil Mange More". Jai Hind (sic)''.

For the unversed, Captain Vikram Batra was in charge of his troops of the 13th battalion of the JAKRIF regiment of the Indian Army during the Kargil War in 1999. He passed away on July 7, at the age of 24, fighting Pakistani forces.

Have a look at Sidharth Malhotra's post for Captain Vikram Batra.

'Sherhaah' was directed by Vishnu Varadhan. It also starred Kiara Advani who played Dimple Cheema, who was in a relationship with Batra. Sidharth's performance was hailed by critics and audiences and it was called his 'career-best' performance.

Earlier, in an interview with PTI, Sidharth had said, ''I always wanted my work to speak for itself, for people to connect with my character and feel something. That’s the intention, the passion for filmmaking I have. Shershaah has definitely changed people’s impression towards my creative choices and instincts''.

He added, ''It gives you a great sense of validation that your instincts were not wrong. Now we can say all the decisions we made were in the correct direction. It is satisfying, emotional and I feel extremely blessed… It charges me up for future projects, that this is the level of passion and dedication that I need to put in all my films to get this kind of response''.

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in 'Yodha' which tanked at the box office. It also starred Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. He is yet to announce his next.

