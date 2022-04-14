Thursday, Apr 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Shaunak Sen's Documentary 'All That Breathes' Part Of Cannes Film Festival's Special Screening

In January, the 90-minute long film won the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary at the Sundance Film Festival, a film gala that promotes independent cinema and filmmakers.

Shaunak Sen's Documentary 'All That Breathes' Part Of Cannes Film Festival's Special Screening
A still from the documentary Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Apr 2022 4:07 pm

Delhi-based filmmaker Shaunak Sen's documentary "All That Breathes" will premiere in the Special Screening segment at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival, the organisers announced Thursday.

The announcement was shared on the official Twitter page of the film gala.

"All That Breathes" follows two siblings, Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who have devoted their lives to rescue and treat injured birds, especially the Black Kites.

Related stories

Ranbir Kapoor Has A Special Request Before His Wedding To Alia Bhatt

Actress Saafi Kaur To Star In Ram Gopal Verma's Films, Fans Excited 

Meet Priya Srivastava, An Effortlessly Glamorous Fashion Entrepreneur

Working out of their derelict basement in Wazirabad, the Delhi brothers become the central focus of the film and their story zooms out to document a larger snapshot of the city, where the air is toxic and the ground is on a slowburn of social turmoil.

In January, the 90-minute long film won the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary at the Sundance Film Festival, a film gala that promotes independent cinema and filmmakers.

It is Sen's second directorial after the acclaimed 2016 "Cities of Sleep", which was about the homeless scouting for places to sleep in the capital.

Sen has also produced the acclaimed documentary with Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer.

Also part of the Special Screening line-up at Cannes are "Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind" by Ethan Coen and "The Natural History of Destruction" by Sergei Loznitsa.

Meanwhile, South Korean star Lee Jung-jae's directorial debut "Hunt" will premiere in the Midnight Screening section of the prestigious film gala. 

Lee, a popular name in his native South Korea, shot to international fame and acclaim following the release of "Squid Game", a Netflix survival drama series last September.

"Fumer Fait Tousser" by Quentin Dupieux and "Moonage Daydream" by Brett Morgen are also part of the Midnight Screening segment.

The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival runs from May 17 to 28

Tags

Art & Entertainment Cannes Film Festival 75th Cannes Documentary Special Screening Film Birds Indian Documentary Best Documentary Feature
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

President, PM Pay Tribute To BR Ambedkar On 131st Birth Anniversary

President, PM Pay Tribute To BR Ambedkar On 131st Birth Anniversary

The Witch’s Tale: Women In Indian Horror Films

The Witch’s Tale: Women In Indian Horror Films