Shantanu Maheshwari Hit With Cyber Fraud, Shares Details On Social Media

Actor Shantanu Maheshwari, who is known for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’ and ‘Campus Beats’, fell victim to cyber fraud. The actor shared distressing details as a cautionary tale with his followers on social media.

The actor took to the Stories section of his Instagram stories and shared that his bank account had been targeted. The actor told his followers that a card was generated on his account without his knowledge, and he didn’t receive any OTP (One-Time Password). Furthermore, his registered email ID, phone number, and address were changed without any verification.