Shakira Lost Lyrics For An Entire Album When Her Suitcase Went Missing At An Airport

Grammy winner Shakira lost an entire album when her suitcase disappeared from an airport in Bogota and had to start from scratch.

Shakira Photo: Instagram
The pop star had written enough lyrics for her fourth album when she was 21-year-old in the 1990s which she kept in her suitcase.

"When I was like, 21, I had written a whole body of work. And it got lost at an airport in Bogota. I had all my lyrics in my dad's briefcase because I used to travel with my parents back in the day. And I think that it just disappeared at the airport,” she said on 'The Hot Ones' YouTube series.

"So that's why I named our album 'Where are the Thieves?' After that story, I had to reconstruct all of the lyrics in my head. When I was able to, like after a great deal of effort."

The 'Hips Don’t Lie' hitmaker doesn't think she was the target of an attack and feels she was just put in an "unfortunate" situation at the time, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "I wasn't targeted specifically. I know. I think just you know, the bag just disappeared. The suitcase disappeared with my lyrics. I was unfortunate. It was so painful."

The 47-year-old songstress recently said that her voice is "so much better" now than when she first hit the music scene.

