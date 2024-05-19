Art & Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor’s Heavy ‘Sunday Snack’ Includes A Barbell And Weights

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor has shared a glimpse of his unusual “Sunday snack”.

Instagram
Shahid Kapoor Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor has shared a glimpse of his unusual “Sunday snack”.

Talking to his Instagram stories, Shahid shared a glimpse of his not-so-lazy Sunday as he hit the gym. He shared a picture of a barbell with heavy weights.

For the caption, he wrote: “Sunday snack.”

Shahids Story
Shahid's Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Shahid, who was last seen in the film “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya”, a science fiction romantic comedy alongside Kriti Sanon, will next be seen in the action thriller “Deva” directed by Rosshan Andrrews.

The film, which revolves around a rebellious police officer who investigates a high-profile case and uncovers a web of deceit, also stars Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati.

One of the highest-paid actors in Hindi cinema, Shahid, who made his acting debut with “Ishq Vishk” directed by Ken Ghosh, is known for his work in films such as “Jab We Met”, “Kaminey”, “Udta Punjab”, “Haider”, “Chup Chup Ke” and “Kabir Singh” among others.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Supreme Court To Hear Plea Challenging 3 New Criminal Laws Passed By Parliament
  2. Menstruation Festival To Be Celebrated In 11 Countries From May 21
  3. Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Clash Of The Chieftains
  4. In The Name Of Ram: How Communal Polarisation Affects Jharkhand Lok Sabha Election
  5. Election-Eve Attacks In South Kashmir, Political Parties Raise Questions About Government's Militant-Free Claims
Entertainment News
  1. Akshay Kumar, Vishal Dadlani, Shilpa Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana And Suniel Shetty Urge Mumbaikars To Vote On Monday
  2. ‘Baahubali: Crown Of Blood’ On Disney+ Hotstar Review: SS Rajamouli Fails To Create The Magic The Epic Fantasy Franchise Is Known For
  3. Shahid Kapoor’s Heavy ‘Sunday Snack’ Includes A Barbell And Weights
  4. Prateik Babbar Talks About His Mother Smita Patil, Says He Lives Her Through The Art She Made
  5. Sumona Chakravarti On Absence From ‘The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show’: Don’t Have An Answer To It
Sports News
  1. SRH Vs PBKS Toss Update, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Opt To Bat - Check Playing XIs
  2. SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad Eye Second Spot Against Sam Curran-Less Punjab Kings
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Win Men's Doubles Title At Thailand Open
  4. ISL: Chennaiyin FC Extends Midfielder Jiteshwor Singh's Contract
  5. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2024: From Setback To Redemption, Yash Dayal's Comeback Year After Rinku's Onslaught
World News
  1. Ukraine And Russia Exchange Drone Attacks While Russia Continues Its Push In The East
  2. Gunfire Rings Out In Congo's Capital As Men In Military Uniform Clash With Politician's Guards
  3. WATCH | Blue Meteors Shoot Across The Sky In Spain And Portugal, Video Goes Viral
  4. Saudi Arabia's 88-Year-Old King Salman, Suffering From Fever And Joint Pain, Undergoes Medical Exams
  5. US National Security Adviser, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Meet To Discuss 'Semi-Final' Security Deal
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup