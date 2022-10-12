Shah Rukh Khan Offers Lavish Stay For Chennai Fans After Finishing ‘Jawan’ Shoot

Shah Rukh Khan made his fan's day by throwing a lavish meet and greet in Chennai with 20 fans after he wrapped up the shoot of Atlee's much-anticipated film ‘Jawan’ in the city

SRK's Chennai fan club, which goes by SRKChennaiFC on Twitter, recently posted pictures from the meet and greet on the social media platform. In the shared pictures, Shah Rukh is posing with some 20 fans from the fan club. Our #Chennai family with King @iamsrk. Thank You Sir & Team For Everything,” the caption to the post read. The admin of the page is a die-hard SRK fan, Sudhir Kothari.

While talking to News18 about the meet and greet and revealing inside details, he said, “I reached out to Pooja Dadlani ma’am and Karuna (Badwal) ma’am who manage sir. They spoke to sir, who said that he would like to meet us once he finishes the shoot," he said adding, “After a few days I got a call that sir will meet us on October 8 which was the day when he wrapped up the Chennai schedule of Jawan."

Sudhir was asked to choose 20 people from the club for the meet and greet. He shared that Shah Rukh's team booked two rooms for his fans at a five-star hotel.

"He had booked two rooms for us and also took care of all our requirements. A manager along with two butlers were allotted to us and we could order anything from the menu. Sir told his staff that he would like to meet us individually in his suite. He gave us all enough time to interact, click pictures and even present him with our gifts. He didn’t rush and was very gentle and soft-spoken and heard everyone and interacted really sweetly," he told the news portal.

Shah Rukh is teaming up with Nayanthara in 'Jawan'. He will also star in Pathaan with Deepika Padukone.

