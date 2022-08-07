Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan loved 'Darlings', says Alia Bhatt

Actor Alia Bhatt, who has turned producer with her latest outing 'Darlings', which she has co-produced with Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, says that the entire King Khan family has loved the film including Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan. The dark comedy, directed by Jasmeet K. Reen earned praises from several celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan.

'Darlings' highlights the issue of domestic violence against women. In the film, Alia as Badru plays a role of a homemaker who lives with an abusive husband, Hamza played by Vijay Varma. While Badru thinks her husband will stop abusing her once he quits his drinking habit, Shefali Shah as her mother suggests her to kill Hamza.

Shah Rukh recently watched the film and tweeted, “Been working the last few days non stop….so needed to indulge in my favourite past time….’the love of my own person’ & to pamper myself will spend the day with Prabhuji / Thums up and #DARLINGS.”

Been working the last few days non stop….so needed to indulge in my favourite past time….’the love of my own person’ & to pamper myself, will spend the day with Prabhuji / Thums up and #DARLINGS (this is not an endorsement, just ‘mees spoilingss mees on a days offs pleaj….’) — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 5, 2022

When asked about Shah Rukh Khan’s review of Darlings, Alia told Bollywood Bubble, “Shah Rukh saw it and he spoke to me in that Darlings lingo ‘thanks yours fors suchs lovelys films’. She added that even Gauri Khan, Suhana and Aryan have watched her movie. She added “They all loved it. They all saw it. They were so kind. Suhana (Khan) saw it two times. The second she saw I was ‘guts you have seen this for the second time’.”

“Khud ki tareef kaise karu (how do I praise myself?) but they enjoyed it. Lets’ say they were very happy, loving, and supportive and they really loved it,” she further said when asked about their take on the film. Earlier on Saturday, Vijay revealed how he has been getting negative comments on the internet after playing an abusive husband in the film.

The actor dropped behind-the-scenes pictures from the film sets and wrote, “Hamza is sick of reading all the online hate he’s getting #darlings BTS.” Responding to him, a user wrote in the comments, “I dil se hated your character Hamza in this movie which shows how good you were.” “Hate your character, love you,” added someone. “Well deserved hate! What a brilliant performance, Vijay.” commented another one.