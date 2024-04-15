Art & Entertainment

Sanya Malhotra Speaks Up For Neurodivergent People, Seeks Greater Acceptance For Them

This autism month, actress Sanya Malhotra shared that it is critical to find a structured yet flexible learning environment for neurodivergent people focused on life skills and independent living.

Instagram
Sanya Malhotra Photo: Instagram
April marks Autism Awareness Month, a period dedicated to raising awareness about autism, a developmental disability stemming from differences in brain functioning.

Sanya, who was last seen in the movie 'Sam Bahadur', attended the opening ceremony of ‘So-Hum Smiles’, a special school for neurodivergent individuals.

This school, which is supported by an NGO, looks after providing exceptional care and support to neurodivergent people.

Sanya believes that the school is more than just a therapy centre, as it also embodies a vision of inclusivity, empowerment, and compassion.

The actress said: "I am truly happy that this centre is opening, which is the need of the hour to provide help for neurodivergent individuals. It is critical to find a structured yet flexible learning environment for these people focused on life skills and independent living."

"It is imperative to find acceptance and a place for these kids and adults in society, not just for these kids but also for society to do better and be uplifted. I am sure the centre will create a fruitful impact on numerous lives," added Sanya.

On the work front, Sanya will be next seen in 'Mrs', which is a remake of the Malayalam film ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’. The Arati Kadav directorial is already making waves internationally. Recently, it was also showcased at the Hawaii International Film Festival 2024.

