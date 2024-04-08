Art & Entertainment

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Reveals He Wants To Make A Biopic On THIS Late Iconic Musical Genius

Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed that he wants to make a biopic about the life of this late music legend. Here's what he said.

Advertisement

Instagram
Sandeep Reddy Vanga Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Sandeep Reddy Vanga released ‘Animal’ last year. The director has been continuing to make headlines after the box-office success of the Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna starrer. He will be next working on ‘Spirit’ which will star Prabhas in the lead role. While he is getting the ball rolling for this project, the director revealed that he wants to direct a biopic on the late music icon Michael Jackson.

In a recent interview with Bharadwaj Rangan for Galatta Plus, Sandeep Reddy Vanga talked about how he wants to helm a biopic on Michael Jackson. He talked about how intrigued he was with his life and he would actually watch a biopic on Jackson directed by any other filmmaker. He added that if he is to make the biopic, the main problem will be casting an actor who would do justice to the role.

Advertisement

Vanga said, “I want to do a biopic sometime. I would like to direct the biopic of Michael Jackson. But the question is, who will play him, who will be the actor? But if you get an actor, you can pitch it to Hollywood and you can make it in English. He led a very interesting life, right from his childhood to his schooling and how he changed his skin colour and all.”

The filmmaker continued, “It’s a great journey and a great story. But who would be the right actor, that’s the question. That will be a dream, and everybody will buy the ticket. Whoever directs it, I would buy the tickets and watch it because I want to know.”

Advertisement

Vanga will start working on ‘Spirit’ by the end of 2024. Starring Prabhas, the movie will tell the story of an honest police officer.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Allu Arjun Birthday Special: 5 Best Dance Numbers Of The 'Pushpa' Star
  2. Amit Trivedi Birthday Special: 7 Top Tracks Of The Singer To Listen On Loop
  3. Sports World LIVE: Rhodes Ends Roman's Reign At WrestleMania, Crowned New Undisputed WWE Champion
  4. 'Vettaiyan': Rajinikanth's Action Flick To Have A Theatrical Release This October, Check Out New Poster
  5. Lok Sabha Election 2024: In UP, A Two-Way Fight Between Caste And 'Development'
  6. The Evolution of Samajwadi Party: From Anti-Congress Roots to Joining INDIA Bloc
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: PM Modi Compares Congress To ‘Bitter Gourd’, Says ‘Can’t Be Sweet Even With Ghee Or Sugar’
  8. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused