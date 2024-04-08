Sandeep Reddy Vanga released ‘Animal’ last year. The director has been continuing to make headlines after the box-office success of the Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna starrer. He will be next working on ‘Spirit’ which will star Prabhas in the lead role. While he is getting the ball rolling for this project, the director revealed that he wants to direct a biopic on the late music icon Michael Jackson.
In a recent interview with Bharadwaj Rangan for Galatta Plus, Sandeep Reddy Vanga talked about how he wants to helm a biopic on Michael Jackson. He talked about how intrigued he was with his life and he would actually watch a biopic on Jackson directed by any other filmmaker. He added that if he is to make the biopic, the main problem will be casting an actor who would do justice to the role.
Vanga said, “I want to do a biopic sometime. I would like to direct the biopic of Michael Jackson. But the question is, who will play him, who will be the actor? But if you get an actor, you can pitch it to Hollywood and you can make it in English. He led a very interesting life, right from his childhood to his schooling and how he changed his skin colour and all.”
The filmmaker continued, “It’s a great journey and a great story. But who would be the right actor, that’s the question. That will be a dream, and everybody will buy the ticket. Whoever directs it, I would buy the tickets and watch it because I want to know.”
Vanga will start working on ‘Spirit’ by the end of 2024. Starring Prabhas, the movie will tell the story of an honest police officer.