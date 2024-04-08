Sandeep Reddy Vanga Predicts Day 1 Box Office Collection Of Prabhas' 'Spirit'

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' was a humongous success at the box office. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer went on to collect Rs 900 crore worldwide. Sandeep's next release is Prabhas starrer 'Spirit'. In an interview, the 'Kabir Singh' director predicted the day 1 box office collection of 'Spirit'.
In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Sandeep claimed that the Telugu pan-India action flick would earn Rs 150 crore on day 1.
When Vanga was asked if he is worried about the economics, he said, “I think because the kind of budget they are putting, I feel the producer is safe. With Prabhas and my combination along with satellite and digital rights, we can recover our budget there itself."
Advertisement
He added, "If everything goes well with the teaser, trailer and songs pre-release and whatever we do to grab the audiences attention, opening day would be ₹150 crore. It's a trade calculation. It should be worldwide or pan-India. Easily it could be ₹150 crore in one day for a film like this if the material is good.”
The 'Arjun Reddy' director also revealed that earlier he had rejected a Hollywood remake with Prabhas. It was supposed to happen after Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Kabir Singh'.
The shoot of 'Spirit' will start from November-December 2024. For the unversed, it is Prabhas' 25th film which was announced in October 2021. The project got delayed as both Vanga and the 'Baahubali' actor were busy with other projects.
Advertisement
'Spirit' is a non-supernatural movie with a compelling story where Prabhas will be seen in the role of an honest police officer. Earlier, in an interview, Sandeep said that the movie will release before 'Animal Park'.
Sandeep is just three movies old and has received flak for all his three films, yet, he is one of the most sought-after directors in the Indian film industry.