Sandeep Reddy Vanga Unveils Trailer Of 'Dukaan', A Film About Surrogacy

The writers of the Ranveer-Deepika-starrer 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela', Siddharth and Garima, on Wednesday launched the trailer of their directorial debut film 'Dukaan' here in the presence of the maker of 'Animal', Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

The film, which is said to be based on true events and will be released on April 5, is all about the emotional roller-coaster ride of a surrogate mother.